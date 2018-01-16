Wanted in Stokes

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Alison Evans Willard, 38-years-old, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’07”, is wanted for civil order for arrest for failure to pay child support. Last known address is in King, N.C.

Barry Christopher Crutchley, 40-years-old, brown hair, brown eyes, 6’03”, is wanted for civil order for arrest for child support. Last known address is in Jacksonville, N.C. Prior known address is in Pinnacle, N.C. Defendant is scheduled for court on March 19, 2018 in Stokes County.

Theresa Ann Skryzmoski, 48-years-old, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’08”, wanted for civil order for arrest for failure to pay child support. Last known address is in Randolph County.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 800-672-2851.