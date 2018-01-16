Operation Winter Freeze a success

The Special Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office kicked off Operation Winter Freeze on January 5, a result of several months of undercover work targeting drug dealers selling heroin and other opiates.

“We will always work hard for our citizens and our children to keep these dangerous and deadly drugs from being sold on our streets,” said Stokes County Sheriff Mike Marshall.

The pickup included:

Edward Denard Gallimore, 25, of 2336 Montrose Avenue in Winston-Salem was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, sell heroin, deliver heroin and misdemeanor child abuse. He is under a $55,000 secured bond.

Demarkee Gerard Kimbrough, 28, of Beaumont Street in Winston-Salem was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, sell heroin and deliver heroin. He is under a $25,000 secured bond.

Jeremy Michael Lefler, 38, of 1030 Double Tree Lane in Pinnacle, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, sell heroin and deliver heroin. He is under a $25,000 secured bond.

Michael Rosser Willard, 56, of 5809 Merrydale Drive in Winston-Salem, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver heroin, sell heroin, deliver heroin, manufacture sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is under a $30,000 secured bond.

Joel Christopher Simcox, 38, of 2115 Peters Creek Parkway, Room 302 in Winston-Salem, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, sell heroin, deliver heroin, felony maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is under a $10,000 secured bond.

Amanda Nichole Lawson, 26, of 710 Brookstone Circle in King, was charged with trafficking hydrocodone, trafficking by possession hydrocodone, trafficking by delivery hydrocodone, possession with intent to sell and deliver oxymorphone, sell oxymorphone, deliver oxymorphone and felony maintaining a dwelling place. She is under a $30,000 secured bond.

Mendy Holleman Tew, 43, of 1195 Spencer Orchard Road in Walnut Cove, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver alpralozam, sell alpralozam and deliver alpralozam. She is under a $7,500 secured bond.

Mark Allen Hartgrove, 49, of 132 Belmont Place Drive in King, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver opana, sell opana, deliver opana and felony maintaining a drug vehicle. He is under a $20,000 secured bond.

John Sherman Westmoreland, 30, of 122 Caroline Court in King, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, sell heroin, deliver heroin, felony maintaining a drug vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is under a $35,000 secured bond.

Terrance Wheeler Cade, 27, of 500 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Apt. 2 in Rural Hall, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver heroin, sell heroin and deliver heroin. He is under a $10,000 secured bond.