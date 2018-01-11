Arrest made on Main Street, King

King Police arrested 38-year-old Adrian Guy Raker on Wednesday morning after conducting a felony vehicle stop at Dalton and Main Street around 7:30 a.m.

Raker was wanted in Forsyth County and held an extensive criminal history including assaults and armed robbery, assault on a law enforcement officer and failure to appear. He also had grand jury indictments issued against him, according to a news release. Raker is from Winston-Salem, but had been staying at a residence on School Street in King.

Raker was already issued a $100,000 bond on failure to appear and is expected to have additional bond amounts added.

He was stopped and arrested without incident.

Adrian Guy Raker http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_100_5074.jpg Adrian Guy Raker