Chamber recognizes new board members, names Spirit of the Chamber award

The King Chamber of Commerce held their annual membership meeting to welcome new faces and recognize retiring board members.

“We had a good turnout and I think our members really appreciate being able to network with other local businesses,” said Executive Director Cathy Loveday.

President of the Chamber, Dr. Candice Fix shared her hopes for 2018.

“I’ve been a business owner for five years and I always say my business is like my third child. It takes just as much time and devotion. I really enjoy the way we support each other and the support we get from the Chamber. It’s encouraging to hear so many local businesses giving back to the community and I believe this is a great start to the new year.”

Along with Fix, this year’s vice president will be Debbie McCliment with Allegacy Federal Credit Union and treasurer Scott Tedder with RIMAK Construction Group.

Coming on as new Chamber board members are: Diane Myers with Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County, Amy Wilhelm with Priddy Manor Assisted Living, Toni Carter with Walmart Store #6789 and Benny Lisk with Guillon’s Christian Supply Center.

Loveday presented the Spirit of the Chamber award to Gina Calloway.

“This award is given to a volunteer who exemplifies what the Chamber of Commerce is about. Gina goes the extra mile in the Chamber and in our community. A lot of times people don’t realize how much our City of King workers do. We really appreciate her.”

Board member of the year was awarded to Chamber of Commerce member Lauren Byron.

“Lauren has volunteered a lot of time and we’re so appreciative that she’s a part of the Chamber of Commerce,” Loveday said.

The Chamber also gave local business owners an opportunity to share a two-minute “infomercial” about what they do and where they’re located in the county.

“Part of what we do is bring businesses together and this allows people to put a name with a face and support one other,” Loveday said.

2018 Chamber Board of Directors: Chris Hemric (2016-2018) R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Ann Nichols (2017-2019) King Public Library, Dr. Candice Fix (2016-2018) Foothills Eye Care, Lauren Byron (2017-2019) Market on Main, Debbie McCliment (2016-2018) Allegacy Federal Credit Union, Scott Tedder (2016-2018) RIMAK Construction Group, Jody Edmonds (2017-2019) Cooke Reynolds of King, Inc., Sue Jarvis (2016-2018) Rotary Club of King, , Jack Darida (2017, 2018-2020) Quaker Gap Baptist Church, Homer Dearmin (Ex-officio) City Manager, City of King, Doug Rose (Ex-officio), Stokes County Schools, Jack Warren (Ex-officio) Mayor, City of King, Leanne Gay (2018-2020) Guillon’s Christian Supply Center, Sally Elliott (Ex-officio) Forsyth Technical Community College, Diane Myers (2018-2020) Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County, Amy Wilhelm (2018-2020) Priddy Manor Assisted Living, Toni Carter (2018-2020) Walmart Store #6789 and Benny Lisk (2018-2020) Guillon’s Christian Supply Center.

Amanda Dodson can be reached at 336-813-2426.

City Manager of King Homer Dearmin speaks at the King Chamber of Commerce annual membership meeting on Thursday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_0279.jpg City Manager of King Homer Dearmin speaks at the King Chamber of Commerce annual membership meeting on Thursday. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Past president of the Chamber of Commerce, Steve Carroll, spoke at Thursday’s King Chamber of Commerce annual membership meeting. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_0289.jpg Past president of the Chamber of Commerce, Steve Carroll, spoke at Thursday’s King Chamber of Commerce annual membership meeting. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Cathy Loveday, Executive Director of the King Chamber of Commerce, presents Gina Calloway with the Spirit of the Chamber award. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_0290.jpg Cathy Loveday, Executive Director of the King Chamber of Commerce, presents Gina Calloway with the Spirit of the Chamber award. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News The King Chamber of Commerce 2018 officers include president Dr. Candice Fix of Foothills Eye Care, vice president Debbie McCliment of Allegacy Federal Credit Union and treasurer Scott Tedder with RIMAK Construction Group. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_0291.jpg The King Chamber of Commerce 2018 officers include president Dr. Candice Fix of Foothills Eye Care, vice president Debbie McCliment of Allegacy Federal Credit Union and treasurer Scott Tedder with RIMAK Construction Group. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Angie Bailey was recognized as a recent retired King Chamber of Commerce board member on Thursday night. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_0295.jpg Angie Bailey was recognized as a recent retired King Chamber of Commerce board member on Thursday night. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Board Member of the Year was awarded to Lauren Byron of Market on Main in Walnut Cove. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_0294.jpg Board Member of the Year was awarded to Lauren Byron of Market on Main in Walnut Cove. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News