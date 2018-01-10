King resident sheds weight, gains support at Stokes YMCA

Some people may have already abandoned their new year’s resolution of getting fit in 2018, but Kelly Grosenbeck is revving up to continue her health journey at the Stokes Family YMCA.

Since July of 2017, she’s lost 54 pounds, ran the King of the Hill 5K and successfully completed the YMCA’s Weight Loss program and Get on Your Weigh.

“I just remember looking in the mirror and being so unhappy with myself. I told my husband I needed to do something and I couldn’t put it off any longer,” said the 39-year-old mother of two.

After joining the YMCA, Grosenbeck went through uFit, a three-session program to help set attainable goals and implement a wellness strategy.

Soon after, she signed up for a running program to prepare for a 5K.

“I’m not a runner, but I knew I’d be accountable to someone and it would help keep me in line. I came in thinking, anyone can run so it can’t be that hard, but it was a challenge. It was horrible in fact,” she laughed.

Grosenbeck bonded with instructor Elizabeth Penley, who encouraged her to keep moving at her own pace and offered tips to help her go further each time.

“She asked me what I really wanted out of it and the answer was simple. I just wanted to finish.”

And Grosenbeck did, and even surprised herself with the results.

On the day of the race, when she crossed the finish line, her husband told her she’d shaved 10 minutes off her previous time just two days earlier.

“I can’t even put into words what it was like to cross the finish line. You really don’t think you can do it, but you can. I can be my own worst enemy and tell myself I can’t do something, so why even try? But I just refused to listen to that voice and I did it.”

After finishing the 5K, Grosenbeck emphatically told Penley she’d keep working towards her goals, but she was done with running.

“The funny thing is, I went into the fitness center and tried all the machines, but I ended up back over at the treadmill. That’s where I’m most comfortable and I want to cut time off the next race.”

Recently she accomplished another first by running two miles on the treadmill without stopping.

Grosenbeck attributes much of her success to the support system she’s found at the YMCA and the community of people working on some of the same goals she’s set for herself.

“Elizabeth is a great motivator. I knew I needed someone to stand behind me and push me, but not scream and yell. She’s tough, but she and Sarah (Whitbread) care and that comes through.”

Grosenbeck and her family are working together to become stronger and healthier in 2018.

“I still have more weight to lose and I’ll start On Your Weigh in a couple weeks. It’s very supportive and I think that’s important when you’re trying to lose weight and reach your goals.”

Grosenbeck also went through the 12-week adult weight loss program, which begins again the end of January.

“It’s different from any other program we’ve offered,” said YMCA Executive Director Derek Edwards. “We were a pilot branch for this. It’s unique because typically when you talk about classes, it’s spent exercising, but this is classroom based.”

Recently, Grosenbeck said she was taken back by a picture she found of herself a year ago.

“I knew that I’d lost weight on the scale, but when I actually saw myself looking back at me I almost cried. We can do so much more than we realize if we just start little, set a small goal and get some help.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Kelly Grosenbeck began her weight loss journey at the Stokes Family YMCA last July and has since lost 54 pounds. Elizabeth Penley and Sarah Whitbread at the Stokes Family YMCA help Kelly Grosenbeck in her quest to get healthier in 2018.