Man charged with rape, kidnapping in King

King Police responded to a domestic related incident in progress at the Bestway Inn in King on Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers found the dispute occurred between a 29-year-old male and a 27-year-old female. The female, a previous girlfriend, reported she had been raped, threatened at knifepoint, assaulted and kept against her will, according to a news release.

Sean Christopher Creed, 29, of Mount Airy, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, injury to personal property, two counts of communicating threats, assault on a government official (law enforcement officer), resisting a public officer and disorderly conduct by fighting. King Police also discovered Creed was wanted on fugitive warrants from Virginia and Florida.

Creed was violent toward the responding officers, the release said. He allegedly attempted to assault them and damage a police car.

Stokes County Sheriff’s deputies and Highway Patrol troopers responded to assist.

Creed was taken into custody and placed in the Stokes County Detention Center with no bond allowed. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.

