Arrests and Incidents in Stokes

Larceny of hand gun valued at $300 at 1163 Hooker Farm in Westfield on December 17.

Breaking and entering and larceny of diamond ring valued at $2,500, princess cut diamond ring valued at $2,400, wedding band set valued at $2,400, 20 inch necklace valued at $800, 4 gold chains valued at $800 each and two small link gold chains valued at $300 at 1057 Gunnell Rd. in Rural Hall on December 20.

Breaking and entering and larceny of $1,000 yellow gold ring, $500 white gold necklace, $400 9 mm handgun, 32 cal. handgun valued at $300 and loose change valued at $50 at 511 Weatherford Drive in King on December 20.

Breaking and entering and larceny of misc. shoes valued at $500, misc. clothes valued at $3,000, misc. personal hygiene items valued at $450, leather bag with Avon items valued at $600, hats valued at $400 at 1192 Glidewell Lane in Walnut Cove on December 21.

Larceny of 100 Xanax pills valued at $10 at 1030 Steven Acres Road in Walnut Cove on Dec. 19.

Breaking and entering of motor vehicle and larceny of brown women’s shoes valued at $65 and green shoes valued at $30 at 1012 Main Street in Danbury on December 19.

Larceny of T-shirts valued at $12, pants valued at $10, a candle valued at $5 at 1035 NC Hwy. 65 W Walnut Cove on December 19.

Larceny of electrical power at 3802 Dodgetown Road in Walnut Cove on December 19.

Breaking and entering and larceny of SIG Sauer valued at $400, Sauer magazine clip valued at $60, 9mm how point bullets valued at $15, portable cable drill with battery and charger valued at $80, black holster valued at $80, passenger side window valued at $150 at 240 Kingstree Road in King on December 19.

Larceny of gray tool box with misc. tools valued at $300 and black plastic tool box with tools valued at $150 at 1191 Phillips Road in Sandy Ridge on December 18.

Larceny of medication of 10 mg of Ambien tablets valued at $10 at 1289 Hwy. 8 and 89 in Walnut Cove on December 18.

Breaking and entering of trailer door and frame valued at $200 at 2214 Amostown Road in Sandy Ridge on December 17.

Disturbance at 112 Oakwood Trail in King on December 16.

Breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property of outbuilding door valued at $35, weed eater valued at $400, backpack leaf blower valued at $300, portable generator valued at $1,099, hammer drill valued at $179, SDSX hammer drill valued at $711, impact drill valued at $159 and hammer drill valued at $159 at 1259 Rierson Road in Tobaccoville on December 15.

Larceny of yellow gold ring and 12 diamonds valued at $1,200 at 1095 Ashburn Drive in King on December 15.

Arrests

Chad Michael Severt, Homeless, was charged with trespassing, communicating threats and order for arrest on December 1.

Traylor Darnell of 3757 Crestbrook Lane in Pfafftown was changed with failure to appear on December 2.

Treshoun Scales of 1110 Scales Farm Road in Walnut Cove was charged with order for arrest on December 4.

Travon Patrick of 2345 Oaklawn Avenue in Winston-Salem was charged with misdemeanor larceny and first degree trespassing on December 4.

Morgan Roberts of 1418 Madison Road in Madison was charged with driving while license revoked and resisting public officer on December 5.

Terrell Dixon of 1845 Hwy 66 South in Westfield was charged with failure to appear on December 5.

Christopher John Jones of 126 Martindale Road in Winston-Salem was charged with misdemeanor larceny and first degree trespassing on December 4.

Jeffrey Biran Moody of 1014 Swaims MHP Drive in Walnut Cove was charged with failure to appear, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia on December 6.

Clinton Sage Spann of 2485 Tobaccoville Road in Rural Hall was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting officer and injury to real property on December 6.

Terry Allen Ayers of 1160 Village Drive in Walnut Cove was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked on December 6.

Bridget Marie Dinsmore of 5265 N. Main Street in Walkertown was charged with driving while license revoked and fictitious registration on December 5.

Michael Eugene Tilley of 2515 Rosebud Road in Walnut Cove was charged with driving while license revoked, revoked plate and no insurance on December 7.

Jamie Levan Hairston of MLK Jr. Road and Kingswood Court in Walnut Cove was charged with possession of scheduled VI CS and possession of paraphernalia on December 8.

Trequan Lovell Bosier of 101 Stokesburge Meadows Court, Apt. A in Walnut Cove was charged with order failure to appear on December 10.

Melissa Nicole Rice of 173 Zion Way in Ararat was charged with order for arrest for failure to appear on December 1.

Misty Thompson Sizemore of 1192 Glidewell Road in Walnut Cove was charged with driving while license revoked on December 8.

Chasity Michelle Woods of 1494 Jewel Road in Danbury was charged with order for arrest for failure to appear on December 12.

Samuel Patrick Willoughby of 2375 North Stokes School Road in Danbury was charged with order for arrest on December 12.

Wilson Cabe Pannell of 160 Lemontree Trail in Stokesdale was charged with driving while license revoked on December 13.

Shyann Renee Daum of 7430 Corvette Lane in Walkertown was charged with felony manufacture scheduled III CS, felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute Sch III CS and felony providing drugs to inmate on December 5.

Michael Shane Bowman of 3980 Bradford Court, Apt. C in Winston-Salem was charged with probation violation on December 12.