Wanted in Stokes

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Curt Anthony Carpenter, 46-years-old, white male, brown hair, green eyes is wanted for civil order to lift stay. His last known addresses are in Sandy Ridge and Madison.

Kevin Joseph Simpson, 29-years-old, white male, brown hair, brown eyes, and 6’02” has a warrant for arrest for felonies which include: conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, possession / distribute. Last known address is in King.

Ronald Allan Boyles, 47-years-old, male, blue eyes, 5’ 11”, wanted for order for arrest failure to pay. Last known addresses are in Rural Hall and King.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 800-672-2851.