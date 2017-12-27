Firefighters honor McQuinn

Stokes County firefighters will come together this week to honor one of their own. Donnie McQuinn, 45-years-old of Pinnacle, passed away on Friday, December 21, after a courageous battle with cancer. McQuinn was a graduate of North Stokes High School and volunteered with Double Creek Fire Department and Stokes County Mountain Rescue before moving and joining Pinnacle Fire Department in 1999. He also worked as an EMT-Paramedic for Stokes County EMS and had been employed by the City of King Fire Department Station 30 as an EMT-Paramedic/Firefighter for 10 years.

