Take the plunge on New Year’s Day

If you’re looking for a different kind of adventure to bring in the 2018 New Year, then look no further than the 4th annual Hanging Rock Polar Plunge scheduled for Monday, January 1 at the Hanging Rock State Park Lake in Danbury. All event festivities will originate from the Historic Bathhouse, with registration beginning at 2 p.m., the costume parade at 3:15 p.m., and the plunge at 3:30 p.m., with musical entertainment provided throughout the afternoon.

Participants brave enough to take the plunge will enjoy endless food and beverages consisting of hot dogs, chili, chicken stew, coffee and hot chocolate, as well as a refreshing dip into the spring fed lake with a plunge time temperature between 40 and 45 degrees. Participants are also encouraged to dress in costume with prize categories including best youth, best individual, and best group awards. Concessions will be available for purchase for non-participant spectators.

“The Polar Plunge has been a fabulous event the past three years and one that we now receive phone calls about year round,” said Stokes Arts Director Eddy McGee. “We like to think of it as a big costume party with food, music and a cold bath at Stokes County’s number one destination.”

“It’s the most exhilarating way to celebrate the New Year,” he added.

Proceeds from this year’s event will support public art programs of the Stokes County Arts Council, as well as special projects at Hanging Rock State Park.

“We want to thank the Old North State Beard Club for stepping up as our major sponsor for this year’s Hanging Rock Polar Plunge, so don’t be surprised to see a few bearded participants taking the plunge this year,” McGee concluded.

Advanced registration is $25 per person until 5 p.m. December 29 via the stokesarts.org website, or $35 the day of the event, with the first 100 to register receiving a commemorative scarf. For more information, contact the Stokes County Arts Council at 336 593-8159.

The 4th annual Hanging Rock Polar Plunge is scheduled for Monday, January 1 at the Hanging Rock State Park Lake with registration beginning at 2 p.m. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_2017-plunge-1.jpg The 4th annual Hanging Rock Polar Plunge is scheduled for Monday, January 1 at the Hanging Rock State Park Lake with registration beginning at 2 p.m. Courtesy photo