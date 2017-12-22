Body of 20-year-old found in Burger King parking lot

The body of a 20-year-old man was found early Friday morning in the parking lot of Burger King on South Main Street in King, according to a press release.

The man was found at approximately 2 a.m. in a parked vehicle and was identified as Kenneth Avery Marshall of Briarcreek Road in King.

Marshall’s parents reported him missing to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

His cause of death is currently unknown. An autopsy will be performed at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

