Chamber of Commerce recognizes City of King

“I can’t even begin to tell you how pleased and honored I am to give you all this award,” said King Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Cathy Loveday as she presented the Business of the Quarter plaque to the City of King on Friday at the city’s annual employee appreciation luncheon.

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank each one of you and express my gratitude for everything you do,” she said.

Town Manager Homer Dearmin commended the city employees for a safe and productive year.

“I appreciate everyone and their hard work and dedication. Our jobs are often thankless. People don’t often think about the water and sewer department when they turn their hot water on in the morning. They don’t think about the fire or police department that responds to a wreck on their way down the road. But our citizens do appreciate you, our council appreciates you and I certainly appreciate you. Thank you for a great year.”

Dearmin said the King Chamber of Commerce plays an important role by hosting events that bring the community together and showcasing the city’s array of businesses.

“We’re proud to partner with the Chamber to make the City of King attractive to residents, businesses and all other stakeholders,” Dearmin said. “We’re grateful for the strategic partnership that does a great job unifying our business community.”

King Mayor Jack Warren added, “This award is not for our elected officials. It’s for all of you who work for the City of King. You did this and this award is yours.”

King Mayor Jack Warren accepts a plaque from the King Chamber of Commerce. The City of King was awarded Business of the Quarter on Friday at the city’s annual employee appreciation luncheon. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0011-3-.jpg King Mayor Jack Warren accepts a plaque from the King Chamber of Commerce. The City of King was awarded Business of the Quarter on Friday at the city’s annual employee appreciation luncheon. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News City of King employees accepted the Business of the Quarter award from the King Chamber of Commerce on Friday at the city’s annual employee appreciation luncheon. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0013-3-.jpg City of King employees accepted the Business of the Quarter award from the King Chamber of Commerce on Friday at the city’s annual employee appreciation luncheon. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News