Stokes businesses partner with Toys for Tots

Terry Gaither, a Farm Bureau insurance agent in Walnut Cove, donated $500 to Toys for Tots on behalf of the three Farm Bureau offices located in the county on Friday morning.

“This is all about the children and we were glad to be a part of it,” he said. “I think a lot of people don’t realize how many kids go without this time of year.”

This marks the first year Stokes County has participated in Toys for Tots, a nonprofit program adopted by the United States Marine Corps which collects 18 million new and unwrapped toys annually during the holiday season. The program distributes the toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.

“It’s important to us that it helps kids in Stokes County. Whether you donated monetarily or through giving toys, it stays right here,” Gaither said.

Antoinette Williams has served as a Toys for Tots Coordinator for the past four years in Surry County, but lives in Stokes and was pleased to see it in her home county.

“We had around 10 business participate and serve as a drop off site and we had two sponsors, which were Farm Bureau (three locations with offices in Walnut Cove, Danbury and King) and Little Italy in King,” she said. “This was our first year and I think we did well. There’s other great programs around here, and I think this will only add to helping children in need at Christmastime.”

For more information or to make a donation to Toys for Tots, visit toysfortots.org.

Businesses who participated in this year’s drop off: NC Farm Bureau Insurance in Danbury, Little Italy, BB&T Bank, Capital Bank, Dollar General in King, Family Dollar, King RC HobbyTown, NC Farm Bureau Insurance in King, Spark Fitness and Performance, Double Creek Volunteer Fire Dept., Rock House Ruritan Club, Dollar General in Walnut Cove and NC Farm Bureau Insurance in Walnut Cove.

Terry Gaither donates $500 to Toys for Tots on behalf of the three Farm Bureau offices located in the county on Friday morning. A Toys for Tots campaign kicked off in Stokes County this year and businesses throughout the community offered toy drop-off sites. Marine George Gerdes picked up new, unwrapped toys at the Farm Bureau office in Walnut Cove. Pictured: George Gerdes, Toys for Tots Stokes Coordinator Antoinette Williams, Heather Vicks and Terry Gaither.