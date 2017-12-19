Wanted in Stokes

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Amanda Nicole Gordon, 30-years-old, white female, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted for arrest for felony obtaining property by false pretense. The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported fraud that occurred on November 21, 2017 in the Walnut Cove area. A white female and a white male came to the victim’s residence and said they were working for a meat company and offered to sell the victim meat. The female talked with the victim and the male went to a white van and came back with some meat to show the victim. The victim paid the female for the meat and asked the female if the meat had been placed in her freezer and the female told her it had. The female and the male left in the white van. The victim checked the freezer and found no meat was placed in the freezer. Last known address is in Marietta, S.C.

Paul Eugene Arthur II, 38-years-old, white male, brown hair, hazel eyes, wanted for civil order for arrest commitment for failure to pay child support. Last known address listed as homeless, with prior address in Pilot Mountain.

Tyler Glenn Trivette, 25-years-old, white male, brown hair, blue eyes, wanted for warrants for arrest for felony forgery, felony habitual larceny (two counts), felony possession of heroin, possession drug paraphernalia, larceny (three counts), possession of stolen goods (three counts) and unauthorized opening letters. Last known addresses in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 800-672-2851.