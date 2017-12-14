School bus involved in accident on Thursday afternoon

A Stokes County School bus was involved in an accident on Thursday afternoon, according to King Police Chief Paula May.

May said the school bus driver hit a car which was waiting to turn right onto South Main from Ingram Drive.

Bus #207, from Mount Olive Elementary, was carrying children, but no one was injured.

Stokes County Schools Transportation Director Brad Lankford was still on the scene around 5 p.m. on Thursday and said the bus was stopped at the four-way intersection and stoplight, making a right turn.

“The other vehicle was just in front of the bus making a right turn as well. The vehicle started the turn, then the bus followed. Just as they were in the process of making the turns, the vehicle, which was in front of the bus, suddenly slowed and the bus driver hit that vehicle in the rear.” Lankford said. “The bus struck the car with the passenger side front tire and fender and sustained minor damage to the fender. The vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side rear. The driver was not injured and he was able to drive the damaged vehicle away from the scene of the accident.”

