Christmas display lights up the night

Ricky and Nancy Brady of Pinnacle are keeping their Christmas tradition alive and offering the community an elaborate holiday display which includes more than 500,000 bright lights blinking in sync with Christmas carols and holiday tunes.

“We’ve been doing this since 1989,” Nancy Brady said. “We just love Christmas. I would have been in trouble if I’d married someone who didn’t love it as much as I did.”

Preparation for the massive display takes nearly two months, but the couple said the end result is worth it all. It includes dozens of lit-up trees, Disney figures, a Nativity scene, a fence of lights and more, including decorations across the street at their daughter’s home.

This year the couple added 12 window scenes, each with a different theme.

Next door to their home is a two-story log cabin chocked-full of Christmas memorabilia and antiques open to the public throughout the holiday season.

“It’s the real treat to me,” Nancy Brady said. “We have a Barbie room, and it has about 500 Barbie dolls in there. Little girls walk in and their faces just light up. It’s a fun place adults and kids can both appreciate.”

The couple said they enjoy hearing stories of children who visited with their parents, and now come back as adults, with children of their own.

“There’s a lot of nostalgia and it brings back good memories. That’s what this is all about,” Nancy Brady said. “Sometimes we look at each other and kind of marvel at it all. We’ve touched everything in the cabin, moved it around. I could never do this without Ricky and I wouldn’t want to. We’ve done this together and we hope it’s brought as much joy to others as it has us.”

The displays are lit from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 6 to 11 p.m. on the weekends, depending on the crowd. The Brady home is located at 1776 Bradley Road in Pinnacle.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Ricky and Nancy Brady offer an elaborate light display on their property at 1776 Bradley Road in Pinnacle. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0009-1-.jpg Ricky and Nancy Brady offer an elaborate light display on their property at 1776 Bradley Road in Pinnacle. In addition to the light display, the couple owns a two-story log cabin filled with Christmas memorabilia and antiques. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0021-1-.jpg In addition to the light display, the couple owns a two-story log cabin filled with Christmas memorabilia and antiques. The light display is open every evening beginning at 6 p.m. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0035-1-.jpg The light display is open every evening beginning at 6 p.m. On Sunday evening, the Christmas display was even more magical with snow on the ground. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0040-1-.jpg On Sunday evening, the Christmas display was even more magical with snow on the ground. The lights display is made up of two homes and a log cabin filled with Christmas memorabilia. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0050-1-.jpg The lights display is made up of two homes and a log cabin filled with Christmas memorabilia. A collection of hundreds of Barbies are on display inside the Brady’s log cabin. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_NBBarbies.jpg A collection of hundreds of Barbies are on display inside the Brady’s log cabin. Nancy and Ricky Brady, along with their grandchildren Emma and E.J., work together to provide a Christmas display for the community with more than 500,000 lights. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_NBfam.jpg Nancy and Ricky Brady, along with their grandchildren Emma and E.J., work together to provide a Christmas display for the community with more than 500,000 lights.