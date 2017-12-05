Arts Place of Stokes to Host Uh Oh, Here Comes Christmas

Are you tired of the holiday hustle and bustle already? Needing a break from the shopping anxiety and stress? The Stokes County Arts Council has just the ticket for you and your family with Uh Oh, Here Comes Christmas, presented by the Nonesuch Playmakers at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 N. Main Street in Danbury this weekend, December 9 and 10.

Uh Oh is a collection of fifteen holiday stories from the international best-selling author of All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten that have been crafted into an engaging program of storytelling and song. This charming show takes a funny, heartwarming and often poignant look at the struggle to find the spirit of the holidays amid the avalanche of commercialism, stress and chaos that crashes down every December.

The many delightful stories include a small immigrant child who comes trick-or-treating in a cheap Santa mask a few days before Christmas, inadvertently delivering the true meaning of the season to a grown-up with a serious case of “Scroogitis;” hilarious musings about a love/hate relationship with the vibrant poinsettia that arrives in most homes every December and hangs on and on and on long after the holidays have ended; and a beautiful, deeply moving tribute to the winter solstice, celebrating nature’s precious annual gift of rebirth.

The talented Uh Oh cast includes Christy Bouldin, Meredith Dowdy, Olivia Jessup, Angela Llewellyn, Brack Llewellyn, Jessica Llewellyn, Joey Marion, Brian Patterson, Grant Perry, Kristin Sands, and Jane Tucker.

Performance times are 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for teens, and free for children twelve and under. To purchase advanced tickets, or for more information, contact the Stokes County Arts Council at 336 593-8159.

The Nonesuch Playmakers are presenting Uh Oh, Here Comes Christmas, a collection of fifteen holiday stories from the international best-selling author of All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Uh-Oh-It-s-Christmas-_3.jpg The Nonesuch Playmakers are presenting Uh Oh, Here Comes Christmas, a collection of fifteen holiday stories from the international best-selling author of All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten. Courtesy photo