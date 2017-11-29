Wanted in Stokes

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Eugene Bethel Campbell, Jr., 46-years-old, male, black hair, brown eyes, 5’09”, wanted for civil order for arrest for child support. Last known addresses in Winston-Salem.

Geoffrey Alan Osteen, 39-years-old, white male, brown hair, hazel eyes, 6’01”, wanted for civil order for arrest for failure to comply with contempt order. Last known address in Pilot Mountain.

Kevin Franklin Johnson, 48-years-old, white male, brown hair, hazel eyes, 5’11”, wanted for civil commitment order. Last known address in Jonesville, N.C.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 800-672-2851.