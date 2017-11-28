Christmas festivities kickoff this weekend

This weekend is the perfect time to get into the Christmas spirit with holiday themed events happening throughout the county.

Walnut Cove Tree Lighting

The Walnut Cove Small Town Main Street Committee and the Town of Walnut Cove will sponsor their annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Walnut Cove Library/Fowler Park on Friday, Dec. 1, from 4-7 p.m. The annual tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. Carl Hinkle, commander of the VFW David Mitchell Post 11173, will be lighting the tree in honor of Bill Prince who passed away on November 19 after a brief battle with cancer. Prince owned Bill’s Barber Shop on Main Street in Walnut Cove and was a devoted member of the Walnut Cove VFW, and served his country in the United States Army.

Walnut Cove’s Small Town Main Street Committee (STMSC) is hosting the second annual “Santa’s Workshop”, which will be set up in the library parking lot. Get there early to do some Christmas shopping and visit with local venders while enjoying music, caroling, dancing and visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and s’mores will be provided courtesy of Ann Jones and Walnut Ridge Assisted Living.

Angie Bailey, a member of STMSC, who helped spearhead the event, said it’s designed to bring the community together.

“We have something for all ages. It’s a great time to fellowship and a place for families to enjoy at no cost. There will be free pictures with Santa and I’m sure lots of memories made,” Bailey said. “We really appreciate the support of the library, the Town of Walnut Cove and the Walnut Cove Fire Department who help make this annual event a success.”

The Walnut Cove Christmas parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 9 beginning at 2 p.m.

King Tree Lighting on Friday, Christmas parade on Saturday

The City of King will host their Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at King Central Park Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. The West Stokes High School Band will begin playing Christmas music at 6:30. Santa will be in the Spainhour cabin to visit and take pictures with children (please bring your own camera). Light refreshments and chicken stew will be served free of charge.

On Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. the festivities continue with the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the King Masonic Lodge. The parade is a rain or shine event and this year’s theme is “We Can Fight Hunger this Christmas”. There will be a trailer at the end of the parade collecting cans from everyone on the sidelines. Bring all cans in bags to be collected during the parade.

Christmas in Danbury

The Stokes County Arts Council, the Stokes County Historical Society, the Town of Danbury, and Artist’s Way Creations invite the community to an afternoon of nostalgic Christmas cheer on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 2-5:30 p.m., downtown North Main Street in Danbury.

Festivities include local arts and crafts demonstrations, performances at The Arts Place of Stokes by Russell Sapp (2 p.m.), CC Dance Company (2:30 p.m.), Hunter Simpkins (3 p.m.), UIC Dance and UIC Community Chorus (3:15 p.m.), Ken Bloom (4:00 p.m.), and The Season’s Best Dickens Carolers (4:30 p.m.)

There will be photos with Santa and children’s activities, including gingerbread cookie decorating – all at Artist’s Way Creations with proceeds supporting the Animal Rescue of Stokes and the Stokes Animal Shelter project. Artist’s Way will host delicious samplers to enjoy as well as have delicious baked goodies along with hot cocoa and apple cider for purchase to get you in the mood for Christmas. Music at Artist’s Way will be provided by Russell Sapp at 2:45 p.m. and Hunter Simpkins at 3:30 p.m.

Inside the Apple Gallery, local artist Frank Duncan will hosting an artist meet and greet. One of Stokes County’s most beloved artists, Duncan’s paintings depict the beauty of the region.

The Stokes County Historical Society will open the doors to the beautifully decorated museum (1854 Wilson Fulton House) with a special historical reading about Col. Jack and Nancy Shipp Martin by colonial re-enactor Karen Chandler and a long rifle display and discussion by colonial weapons expert Gary Chandler. Kyle A. Berrier, local author and historian will be present for a book sale and signing. As a descendant of the first settler in the Townfork Settlement, Berriers’ work preserves and honors local history and heritage.

The Town of Danbury will host the “Annual Christmas Event Celebration” – the tree lighting and candle lighting dedication/honorary veteran ceremonies on the historic courthouse steps with caroling by The Season’s Best Dickens Carolers beginning at 5 p.m.

For additional information, contact the Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury, North Carolina, at 336-593-8159 or visit us at stokesarts.org.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Christmas in Danbury provides an afternoon of nostalgic Christmas cheer. The Season’s Best Dickens Carolers will be singing at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Seasons-Best-Carolers.jpg Christmas in Danbury provides an afternoon of nostalgic Christmas cheer. The Season’s Best Dickens Carolers will be singing at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. Courtesy photos The City of King will host their annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at King Central Park Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. Santa will be in the Spainhour cabin to visit and take pictures with children and light refreshments and chicken stew will be served free of charge. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_TreeCidar.jpg The City of King will host their annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at King Central Park Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. Santa will be in the Spainhour cabin to visit and take pictures with children and light refreshments and chicken stew will be served free of charge. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News The Walnut Cove Small Town Main Street Committee is hosting local venders at its second annual Santa’s Workshop on Friday, Dec. 1 from 4-7 p.m. Music, caroling, visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and s’mores makes the event a community favorite. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_WCVenders.jpg The Walnut Cove Small Town Main Street Committee is hosting local venders at its second annual Santa’s Workshop on Friday, Dec. 1 from 4-7 p.m. Music, caroling, visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and s’mores makes the event a community favorite. Courtesy photos Santa has already been spotted at The Arts Place of Stokes and is expected to make another appearance at the annual Christmas in Danbury Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2-5:30 p.m. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_ArtPlaceSanta.jpg Santa has already been spotted at The Arts Place of Stokes and is expected to make another appearance at the annual Christmas in Danbury Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2-5:30 p.m. Courtesy photos