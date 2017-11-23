Husband arrested on murder charge

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a husband on murder charges after he shot and killed his wife.

Around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, officers received a call to 1057 Mcintosh Lane in Pinnacle where they found Deborah Terry deceased with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Her husband, 53-year-old Donnie David Terry, was arrested without incident and charged with murder.

According to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, friends of Donnie Terry visited his home and found Deborah Terry sitting in a chair with a towel over her head and appeared to be deceased. They left and called 911.

Donnie Terry is being held in the Stokes County Jail without bond. The case is an ongoing investigation.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

