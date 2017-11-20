Stokes Arts Council gives back through Soup in a Bowl

Stokes County Arts Council showed off their best attributes of culinary, visual, performance and volunteerism at the third annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl at Hanging Rock State Park on Saturday afternoon. For $20 per person, attendees chose their own handcrafted soup bowl, soup, beverage and dessert, with all proceeds benefitting the food ministries of East Stokes Outreach, King Outreach and Northern Stokes Food Pantry.

Diana Carl, who owns Southwyck Bed and Breakfast in Lawsonville, has attended the event for the past three years, and said it just keeps getting better.

“It’s an amazing atmosphere. The people are so friendly, the soup is fabulous and the bowls are wonderful. The arts council does so much and this is just the type of event that should make our community proud. We get a little and we get to give back,” she said.

This year, the event doubled their bowl sales and sold 150 prior to Saturday, said Stokes County Arts Council Director Eddy McGee.

“I think there’s more awareness of it. People come from countywide because it supports our three outreach ministries. It comes at a great time, before the holidays, so we can help make a difference,” he said. “I think it shows the spirit of Stokes County people. They want to help, they want to contribute their time and talent.”

McGee said folks appreciate being able to take a bowl home because it marks that particular day and a small part of history.

Local potters Tony Farrar, Timothy Porter, Clyde Lassiter, Aleda Schroeder, Monica Marshall Shirley, along with Richard Montgomery and ceramic art students at Surry Community College worked to create more than 300 handcrafted soup bowls, with glazing assistance provided by art students at local high schools.

The art council’s goal is to raise $2,000 for each outreach ministry and a couple thousand pounds of food. This year, summer intern students at the Golden Leaf Foundation created first-aid packets and collected blankets to be given to the outreach ministries as well.

“We’ll be distributing those. Our goal is always to fill as much need as we can. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing. The arts are good for other things than just entertainment purposes,” McGee said. “We want to use this to make Stokes County better. There’s a community in need, but there’s a community to celebrate and we all have a talent and gift to use to benefit others.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

The Stokes County Arts Council volunteers, Girl Scout Troop #02342 and Hanging Rock State Park helped make the third annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl a success. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_HRMonty.jpg The Stokes County Arts Council volunteers, Girl Scout Troop #02342 and Hanging Rock State Park helped make the third annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl a success. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News The Stokes Arts Council hosted the third annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl which benefits area food ministries. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_HR2.jpg The Stokes Arts Council hosted the third annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl which benefits area food ministries. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Attendees chose between six homemade soups and a handcrafted bowl. Money raised benefitted the food ministries of East Stokes Outreach, King Outreach and Northern Stokes Food Pantry. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_HRfood.jpg Attendees chose between six homemade soups and a handcrafted bowl. Money raised benefitted the food ministries of East Stokes Outreach, King Outreach and Northern Stokes Food Pantry. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News The third annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl works to raise $2,000 for each outreach ministry in the county and collects two thousand pounds of food for families in need. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_HRtable.jpg The third annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl works to raise $2,000 for each outreach ministry in the county and collects two thousand pounds of food for families in need. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Stacey Hampton, Diana Carl and Darryl Hampton show off the bowl they chose at the third annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl event at Hanging Rock State Park on Saturday afternoon. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_HRfamily.jpg Stacey Hampton, Diana Carl and Darryl Hampton show off the bowl they chose at the third annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl event at Hanging Rock State Park on Saturday afternoon. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News

‘It shows the spirit of Stokes County’