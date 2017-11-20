Sheriff’s Office makes drug sweep

The Special Investigations Division of the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office made arrests on Monday, Nov. 13 of individuals who dealt narcotics and sold them to undercover deputies. Also included were subjects that possessed narcotics located on traffic stops.

The US Marshalls Service and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office assisted in these cases.

“This is the type of outcome you get when agencies work together,” said Stokes County Sheriff Mike Marshall. “We appreciate the assistance.”

Timothy Dustin Knight, 26, of 1145 Green Valley Rd., Germanton, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, sell heroin, deliver heroin, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, manufacture sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is under a $50,000 secured bond.

Cory Alan Dowell, 27, of 4547 NC Hwy 66 S., King, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver tramadole, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. He is under a $75,000.00 secured bond.

Daniel Thompson Rogers 36, of 1343 Rogers Rd., Mt. Airy, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of marijuana up to half on ounce, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is under a $20,000.00 secured bond.

Jeffery Markus Mcbride, 52, of 2590 Tuttle Rd., Walnut Cove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is under a $2,000.00 unsecured bond.

Zachary Dale Ayers, 26, of 2121 Asbury Rd., Westfield, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug dwelling and felony obtaining property by false pretense. He is under a $3,000.00 secured bond.

Debra Jean Tanks, 58, of 124 Foxdale Rd., King, was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, trafficking in opium or heroin by transportation, trafficking in opium or heroin by sell, trafficking in opium or heroin by delivery, sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. She is under a $5,000.00 secured bond.

Rasheem Oshea Hairston, 23, 685 Chestnut St., Fieldale, VA, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony flee to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, injury to real property and driving while license revoked. He is under a $75,000.00 secured bond.

Kelsea Jewel Harris, 28, 120 Culler Way Ct., King, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is under a $30,000.00 secured bond.

