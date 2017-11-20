Stokes County farm to host on-farm event for Small Business Saturday

Looking for a perfect gift for your holiday giving? Stop by Plum Granny Farm’s 4th Annual Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This event, which is part of the national Small Business Saturday, will give visitors a chance to “Shop Small” by having fun and supporting small businesses in the community.

In addition to Plum Granny Farm, there will be nine other local farms and artisans bringing their products to the event: Borrowed Land Farm of Pinnacle (fresh mushrooms and grow-your-own mushroom kits), Bunny’s Trees of King (Frazier Fir trees, wreaths and white pine roping), Chad’s Chai of Winston-Salem (handcrafted teas), FarmGirl Arts of Kernersville (homegrown handspun yarns and gifts), Farmhaven of Tobaccoville (handmade pasta), Greenberries Farm of King (upcycled cork birdhouses and ornaments), Monteith Homestead of King (wreaths, dried arrangements), Mystic Wolf’s Den of King (handmade soaps, salves & bath products), and Scattered Seeds Farm of Fancy Gap (hand-carved spoons).

WatYaSay Food Truck will be on hand serving lunch and snacks. Plum Granny Farm will offer a wide variety of freshly harvested farm products, jams, garlic products, baby ginger, mistletoe and more. There will be refreshments, door prizes and a great holiday vibe. The farm is located at 1041 Flat Shoals Road, just off NC Highway 66 north of King.

Once again the farm is partnering with Buffalo Creek Farm and Creamery in Germanton for the day. Buffalo Creek is also hosting a Small Business Saturday event featuring 14 vendors and a food truck. The farms are conveniently located near each other and offer a great opportunity for visitors to see small family farms in operation.

Now in its eighth year, Small Business Saturday is held on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. The day was created by American Express in 2010 to support the small businesses that create jobs and boost the economy.

Plum Granny Farm, located just south of Hanging Rock State Park, is a Certified Organic farm that produces garlic, berries (strawberries, raspberries and blackberries), ginger and turmeric as well as heirloom and other specialty crops.

More information is available at www.plumgrannyfarm.com.