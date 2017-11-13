Wanted in Stokes

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Annalisa Nicole Gardner, 23-years-old, white female, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’02”, civil order for arrest for child support. Last known addresses are in Madison and Greensboro.

James Trent Cox, 25-years-old, white male, black hair, brown eyes, 6’0”, civil order for arrest for child support. Last known addresses are in Mount Airy, East Bend and Winston-Salem.

Eugene Bethel Campbell, 46-years-old, black hair, brown eyes, 5’09”, civil order for arrest for child support. Last known address is in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 800-672-2851.