Stokes Soup in a Bowl scheduled for Nov. 18 at Hanging Rock

The 3rd annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl is set for Saturday, Nov. 18 at Hanging Rock State Park, where attendees will enjoy homemade soup and take home a handcrafted bowl, all while supporting the food ministries of East Stokes Outreach, King Outreach and Northern Stokes Food Pantry.

The event will take place rain or shine at the Hanging Rock State Park Historic Bathhouse at 1790 Hanging Rock Park Road in Danbury from noon to 3 p.m.

For $20 per person, attendees will choose their own handcrafted soup bowl, soup (choices include chicken stew, chili, butternut squash, and more), beverage, and dessert, with all proceeds being divided between the three pantries.

Local potters Tony Farrar, Timothy Porter, Clyde Lassiter, Aleda Schroeder, Monica Marshall Shirley, along with Richard Montgomery and ceramic art students at Surry Community College have all been hard at work creating more than 300 handcrafted soup bowls, with glazing assistance provided by art students at North and South Stokes High Schools.

The event is similar to empty bowl projects happening around the country, and comes at a crucial time as area food banks are struggling to keep their shelves stocked. With Second Harvest Food Bank sending resources to hurricane and flood ravaged areas, many local food banks have had to start purchasing food from grocery stores to meet demand.

Everyone is encouraged to bring canned food items and help Stokes Arts reach their goal of 2,000 lbs., which will be donated directly to the three Stokes food pantries.

In addition to the Stokes County Arts Council, the event is supported by Hanging Rock State Park, Girl Scout Troop #02342, East Stokes Outreach Ministry, King Outreach Ministry, and Northern Stokes Food Pantry.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Stokes County Arts Council. Tickets will also be available the day of the event as long as the bowls and soup last.

For more information, contact 336 593-8159 or visit StokesArts.org

