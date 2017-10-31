Hall announces run for re-election, McCrory speaks at King event to show his support

N.C. House Representative Kyle Hall announced on Thursday evening, at an event hosted by Ty and Arden Browder in King, he would be running for re-election in 2018.

Hall was first appointed to the position and then elected to his first full-term in November of 2016, garnering more than 66 percent of the vote.

“I want to tell you why tonight is so important,” Hall said to a crowd of around 100. “I’ve got a brand new district next year. Right now I currently represent all of Stokes and part of Rockingham County, but that’s changed. We’ve got to go ahead and hit the ground running.”

The new 91st District approved by the General Assembly will continue to be all of Stokes, but just one precinct in Rockingham and a portion of Surry County.

In Raleigh, Hall serves as Chairman of the Agriculture Budget Committee and Vice-Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, roles he said that allow him to best represent his constituents.

Former N.C. Governor Pat McCrory came out in support of Hall, and said it was the first political event he’s attended in 10 months.

“The reason I’m here is because we need to develop the next generation of leaders for North Carolina and you’ve got such a leader in Kyle right now.”

McCrory told the group moving forward, it’s imperative to understand their opponents and understand how the party is perceived.

“They see themselves as moderate. They don’t even use the word liberal anymore; they use the word progressive. Who can be against progressive? Heck, I’m for progressive because it’s the word progress.”

So what do we need to do, he asked the crowd.

“While they kneel, we need to stand and fight and respect each other and respect the flag. Respect our opponents. We’re not going to lower ourselves,” McCrory said. “Instead of tearing down statues, we need to build cities and communities and new schools. They can tear down as much as they want for some social statement, but we’re going to build because that’s what the people want us to do.”

The former governor received a round of applause when he proposed praying instead of the unremitting bouts of hostility towards one another.

McCrory also hinted at his own political run in the future.

“Thank you for the support you gave me. I don’t know what my future plans are but I’m telling you right now, don’t give up on me quite yet. I might be back because I love this state too much. We live in the best state in the United States of America and you’ve got one of the best representatives in the state legislature. Let’s get him re-elected.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

N.C. House Representative Kyle Hall was joined by former Governor Pat McCrory as he announced his run for re-election in 2018 on Thursday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Kyle-Pat.jpg N.C. House Representative Kyle Hall was joined by former Governor Pat McCrory as he announced his run for re-election in 2018 on Thursday. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News