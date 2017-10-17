Sheriff’s Office nabs seven

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office served two search warrants on Oct. 10 resulting in seven arrests and the seizure of narcotics, methamphetamine and marijuana. The first search warrant was held at 1192 Glidewell Ln. in Walnut Cove and the following arrests were made:

John Sattenfield, 52, 1192 Glidewell Ln. in Walnut Cove was charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is under a $5,000 secured bond.

Timothy Young, 26, of 1070 Hazelwood Farm Rd. in Walnut Cove, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is under a $5,000 secured bond.

Laurie Burton, 31, of 1469 Hammermill Ln. in Kernersville, was charged with failure to appear larceny. She is under a $3,000 secured bond.

April White, 18, of 3802 Dodgetown Rd. in Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear larceny. She is under a $3,000 secured bond.

The second search warrant occurred at 1215 Mcintosh Ln. in Pinnacle and the following were arrested for methamphetamine, marijuana, and/or outstanding warrants:

Kyle Gwyn, 37, of 1215 Mcintosh Ln. in Pinnacle was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana, possession of stolen goods, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is under a $50,000 secured bond.

Jeremy Spaugh, also known as Mike Payne, 37, of 4277 Brown Mountain Rd. in Pilot Mountain, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting public official, failure to appear, simple possession of bath salts, possession of marijuana, felony possession of SCH II, failure to appear, resisting public official and operating a vehicle with no insurance. He is under a $225,500 secured bond.

Steven Atkins, 32, of 2572 Pell Rd. in Westfield, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He is under a $1,000 bond.

“We will continue working to keep our county safe. As always, I’m proud of my officers,” said Stokes County Sheriff Mike Marshall.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-591-8191.

