Posted on by

Wanted in Stokes

,

Brown


Whittington


Hendrick


Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

John Mark Hendrick Jr., 30-years-old, white male, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’07’’, warrant for arrest for felony larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy to commit felony larceny. Last known addresses are in King and Winston-Salem.

Tiffany Hope Whittington, 30-years-old, white female, blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’00”, warrant for arrest for felony larceny of a firearm, felony possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy to commit felony larceny. Last known address is in King.

Daniel Lee Brown, 36-years-old, white male, brown hair, blue eyes, 6’00”, warrant for arrest for felony larceny. Last known addresses are in Winston-Salem and King.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 800-672-2851.

Brown
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_MW-Daniel-L.-Brown.jpgBrown

Whittington
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_MW-Tiffany-Whittington.jpgWhittington

Hendrick
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_MWJohn-M.-Hendrick-Jr..jpgHendrick

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:07 am |    

Sheriff’s Office nabs seven

Sheriff’s Office nabs seven
11:30 pm |    

Wanted in Stokes

Wanted in Stokes
10:28 pm |    

Do you know where this is?

Do you know where this is?
comments powered by Disqus