Wanted in Stokes

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

John Mark Hendrick Jr., 30-years-old, white male, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’07’’, warrant for arrest for felony larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy to commit felony larceny. Last known addresses are in King and Winston-Salem.

Tiffany Hope Whittington, 30-years-old, white female, blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’00”, warrant for arrest for felony larceny of a firearm, felony possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy to commit felony larceny. Last known address is in King.

Daniel Lee Brown, 36-years-old, white male, brown hair, blue eyes, 6’00”, warrant for arrest for felony larceny. Last known addresses are in Winston-Salem and King.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 800-672-2851.