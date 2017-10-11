Francisco Farmfest a success

Despite a Saturday afternoon rain shower, organizers of the second annual Francisco Farmfest said the event was a success.

“It really is wonderful,” said Paula Duggins, a member of the Our Communities of Northwest Stokes group. “One of the things that makes it so special is that the community really participates and wants to be a part of it. It also has a real small town fair feel.”

The day-long event kicked off at 10 a.m. and included a tractor parade around school grounds, a tribute to the agricultural heritage which helped to build and sustain the rural community. Farm equipment was also displayed and demonstrated.

“I think a lot of people enjoy looking back on these old times and things they use to do,” said Steven Jessup. “It’s a reminder of what life once looked like. It gives people a chance to show their children or grandchildren what it was like for them growing up.”

A “Fiber House,” dedicated to the memory of Alma Dunkley, featured handmade quilts, crocheted items, weaving and other fiber crafts. The display also included an assortment of items made from tobacco twine.

Popular local bands provided entertainment throughout the day.

A documentary film was produced from last year’s inaugural Farmfest and filming continued during this year’s event for a new documentary, a portion of which will include “Greatest Generation” stories and interviews from local men and women of the World War II era.

North Stokes High School Future Farmers of America built a popular barrel train just in time for Saturday’s event.

“They finished it this week,” said Ben Hall, who oversees North’s Agricultural Department. “The students made it out of raw materials and did a great job. The kids seemed to have really enjoyed it today.”

Farmfest included a tractor parade around school grounds, a tribute to the agricultural heritage which helped to build and sustain the rural community. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FFbluetractor.jpg Farmfest included a tractor parade around school grounds, a tribute to the agricultural heritage which helped to build and sustain the rural community. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Sarah Shubert and Ashlyn Moles, a part of North Stokes FFA program, enjoy a game of corn hole at Saturday’s Farmfest held at the former Francisco Elementary School. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FFcornhole.jpg Sarah Shubert and Ashlyn Moles, a part of North Stokes FFA program, enjoy a game of corn hole at Saturday’s Farmfest held at the former Francisco Elementary School. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News North Stokes Future Farmers of America built a popular barrel train for Saturday’s event. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FFcowtrain.jpg North Stokes Future Farmers of America built a popular barrel train for Saturday’s event. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Farmfest featured a farmers market and an assortment of fresh-from-the-garden produce. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FFFlippinFarm.jpg Farmfest featured a farmers market and an assortment of fresh-from-the-garden produce. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News A documentary film was produced from last year’s inaugural Farmfest and filming continued during this year’s event. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FFinterviews.jpg A documentary film was produced from last year’s inaugural Farmfest and filming continued during this year’s event. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News A “Fiber House,” dedicated to the memory of Alma Dunkley, featured handmade quilts, crocheted items, weaving and any other fiber crafts. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FFquilts.jpg A “Fiber House,” dedicated to the memory of Alma Dunkley, featured handmade quilts, crocheted items, weaving and any other fiber crafts. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FFtractor.jpg Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Volunteers from the Our Communities of Northwest Stokes give a lively tobacco tying demonstration at Saturday’s Francisco Farmfest. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FFcornshuck.jpg Volunteers from the Our Communities of Northwest Stokes give a lively tobacco tying demonstration at Saturday’s Francisco Farmfest. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News

Community embraces its rich agricultural heritage