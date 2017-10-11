KingFest celebrates 28th year

The City of King came together on Saturday to enjoy the 28th annual KingFest held at Central Park. The event drew thousands of people according to King Chamber of Commerce organizer, Cathy Loveday.

“It was a great turnout and it looked like a record number for us. We had a lot come first thing in the morning, which was nice because of the rain later in the day,” she said.

KingFest continues to build off its success and this year offered a variety of new venders along with entertainment, a car show, fun-filled events for children and heritage demonstrations throughout the day. Rep. Kyle Hall hosted the popular third annual Lil’ Miss and Mr. Contest.

“People seem to enjoy that there’s so much to choose from,” Loveday said. “We have such a great community and we love offering a safe place for families to come and have fun spending time together.”

Longtime vender Lisa VIsek, also known as Mama Gnome, welcomed a crowd to her tent as she spun yarn on a golden spinning wheel.

“This is a great atmosphere,” she said. “You always meet new people and learn more about your community. I love being able to show women the lost art of things like this. Whether we work at home or in a boardroom, we all have something in common.”

Children of all ages took a ride on the KingFest Express Train, sponsored by Allegacy Federal Credit Union. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_KFtrain.jpg Children of all ages took a ride on the KingFest Express Train, sponsored by Allegacy Federal Credit Union. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Rain Jacket performed at KingFest on Saturday morning. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_KFBand.jpg Rain Jacket performed at KingFest on Saturday morning. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Children enjoyed painting pumpkins at the 28th annual KingFest. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_KFcrafts.jpg Children enjoyed painting pumpkins at the 28th annual KingFest. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Friends catch up at KingFest on Saturday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_KFfriends.jpg Friends catch up at KingFest on Saturday. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Hart Gymnastics Academy show off their skills for a crowd at KingFest. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_KFHart.jpg Hart Gymnastics Academy show off their skills for a crowd at KingFest. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News King City Manager Homer Dearmin and Mayor Jack Warren slow down to talk with people at KingFest on Saturday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_KFMayor.jpg King City Manager Homer Dearmin and Mayor Jack Warren slow down to talk with people at KingFest on Saturday. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Lisa VIsek, also known as Mama Gnome, garnered a crowd throughout the day as she demonstrated her spinning skills. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_KFspinlady.jpg Lisa VIsek, also known as Mama Gnome, garnered a crowd throughout the day as she demonstrated her spinning skills. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Brother and sister Lilly and Levi Hylton enjoy their new balloon swords at KingFest. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_KFswords.jpg Brother and sister Lilly and Levi Hylton enjoy their new balloon swords at KingFest. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Crowds came out early to the 28th annual KingFest on Saturday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_KFpeople.jpg Crowds came out early to the 28th annual KingFest on Saturday. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News