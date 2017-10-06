North Stokes inducts Beta Club members

The National Beta Club at North Stokes High School inducted 39 new members into their organization Monday night. The students were selected for their high academic achievements and their commitment to community service. The motto of the National Beta Service is “Leading by serving others,” and North Stokes students usually contribute about 850 hours of local community service each year in addition to club projects.

North Stokes Beta Club inducted 39 new members which include: Front Row L-R: Carolyn Russel, Meagan Luffman, Audrey Gilley, Autumn Martin, Sarah McBride, Kelsey Hawkins, Lindsay Fulp, Haleigh Stevens, Abigail Garcia, Brittany Farmer, Allee Boles, Kelsey Whitaker, Emily Hurd, 2nd Row: Maliya Wright, Hannah Mabe, Christian Carroll, Lorin Sizemore, Reid Hawkins, Carley Gravely, Abigail Hemric, Courtney Spencer, Josie Stanbery, Tessa Sprinkle, Jackson Heath, C.J. Pitt, 3rd Row: Tucker Dancy, Morgan Mabe, Sarah Bullins, Natalie Dodson, Kaitlyn Brown, Megan Bibee, Mackenzie Deskins, Seth Stevens, Isaiah East, Mark Shaw, Back Row: Robert Bullins, Joshua Logan, Lucas Utt, Noah Smith