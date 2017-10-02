Arrest made for sexual exploitation of a minor

James Daniel Nunn, 38, of Westfield is charged with solicitation to commit first degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Nunn was arrested Sept. 29 on charges stemming from an active, undercover investigation. A detective from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the NC Internet Crimes against Children Task Force conducted the investigation. Nunn is currently being held in the Stokes County Jail under a $197,300.00 secured bond.

“Parents, be aware there are several different ways someone can contact your child online. Please take the time to talk with your child about their online activity. These applications on cell phones are gateways for predators to contact your children,” said Stokes County Sheriff Mike Marshall. “We will not put up with someone trying to solicit the children of this county and will do our part to put a stop to this.”

Nunn’s first court appearance is set for Oct. 18.

