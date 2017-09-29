Lady Cats score huge win over 4A War Eagles

West Stokes volleyball team welcomed in the number one ranked 4A Davie County squad to King on Wednesday night and then sent them packing with their second loss of the year by a score of 3-2 in what is arguably the biggest upset of the season.

“We played as well as we could play tonight,” said Wildcats coach Jordan Stevens. “This was one of the most exciting games I have ever been a part of, including the state championship game when I coached at North Stokes in 2012.”

The Wildcats fell behind 8-4 in set one, but showed grit and caught the Eagles at 10. After the score was tied at 12, Davie County finished on a 13-4 run and won 25-16 behind the hard hits of senior Tyra Galloway.

In game two, the purple Cats sprinted to a 7-1 lead only to see the visiting team fight back and take the advantage at 12-11. The War Eagles seemed to have control of the game at 18-15, but a block by Mackenzie Johnson and Abby Walker sparked the Wildcats comeback. A kill by Johnson put West up 19-18 and the Wildcats went onto win 25-21 behind the efforts of Mackenzie Parker’s 11 assists and Rachel Delcamp’s seven kills.

Set three proved to be the Wildcats game as well at 25-23. Davie County strutted out to an 8-5 lead only to see the pesky home team tie the score at eight and then take a 14-10 lead on Abigail Gordon’s seven straight serves with three of them being aces.

Davie County came out in set four and played to their potential and stuffed the Wildcats 25-14 on Galloway’s seven kills and one impressive block. The set was tight at 6-6 and then the War Eagles reeled off seven straight points and led by as many as 12 points in the match.

West Stokes began the last set with a block by Johnson that seemed to put an extra hop in the Cat’s step. After Davie tied the score at one, a kill by Delcamp put the Wildcats up for good. They led throughout the fifth game and won 15-9 as the momentum stayed with the home side the entire way.

“I thought Mackenzie Johnson played extremely well tonight,” Stevens said. “But it was our back line of Allie (Hawkins), Taylor (Cunningham), and Abigail (Gordon) that really kept us in the match. The balls they kept live allowed our front line to do their job. After tonight’s win, I hope our girls can see the potential of the way we can play. If we play at our level, we will be a hard team to beat.”

Delcamp led the team in kills with 21 and contributed 20 digs. The back line of Hawkins (10), Gordon (23), and Cunningham (12) combined for 45 digs. Parker finished with 42 assists and Johnson knocked down 14 kills and added 10 blocks. Galloway led the Eagles with 20 kills and three blocks.

The Wildcats improved to 15-4 overall and Davie County fell to 17-2. West Stokes will gear up for another top team in the state when they face number two ranked North Surry in King on Tuesday.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Senior Mackenzie Parker sets one of her 42 assists in the game for the Wildcats against Davie County. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_WS-Volleyball-2.jpg Senior Mackenzie Parker sets one of her 42 assists in the game for the Wildcats against Davie County. Robert Money | The Stokes News Mackenzie Parker and Mackenzie Johnson go up for a block against the War Eagles. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_WS-Volleyball-3.jpg Mackenzie Parker and Mackenzie Johnson go up for a block against the War Eagles. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Wildcats back line up Taylor Cunningham, Abigail Gordon and Allie Hawkins combined for 45 digs in the game versus Davie County. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_WS-Volleyball-4.jpg The Wildcats back line up Taylor Cunningham, Abigail Gordon and Allie Hawkins combined for 45 digs in the game versus Davie County. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes volleyball improves to 15-4 after their 3-2 victory over no. 1 ranked 4A Davie County. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_WS-Volleyball-5.jpg West Stokes volleyball improves to 15-4 after their 3-2 victory over no. 1 ranked 4A Davie County. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News