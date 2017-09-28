Community playground construction begins

Make a Difference in King (MADIK) kicked off their long anticipated inclusive playground build day on Tuesday morning in Recreation Acres. Organizer Ashley Turner took it all in and smiled.

“It’s been a long time in the making. I submitted a petition to King City Council two years ago and we’ve been raising money for about a year now. It’s here and I’m so excited,” she said.

The morning was full of cheers, West Stokes band, South Stokes football team, but more important volunteers ready to get to work.

“This would not be possible without volunteers. To see people from all over the county come together for this purpose, is really something,” Turner said.

The project continues through Sunday, Oct. 1. Volunteers are still needed and are invited to come out, check in and will be provided tools and specific instructions.

“We have great site leaders that play an important role. They’ll answer questions and help in whatever way needed.”

To keep the project on schedule, Turner said each morning they’ll review what’s been done and what tasks are vital to finish throughout the day.

“There’s goals that have to be met, but we’ll get it done.”

For more information or to follow regular updates, visit MADIK Playground Group on Facebook.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

