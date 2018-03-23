Wildcats shutout Sauras

For the second time this season, West Stokes ladies soccer team shutout the Sauras 5-0 during their non-conference home match on Thursday.

The Wildcats, still plagued with injures this season, didn’t score until the 16th minute mark of the first half. Micah Harris, with an assist from Allie Hawkins, put the Wildcats on the board 1-0.

Less than three minutes later, exchange student Eugenia Marcelli scored from inside the penalty box on an assist from sophomore Anna Bates.

Harris took the wind out of the Sauras sail when she dribbled past her opponent and tallied her second goal of the contest with less than a minute left before the half, extending the Wildcats lead to 3-0 going into the locker room.

West Stokes pushed ahead to 4-0 when Bates scored on an assist from Harris with 20:25 left in the game. Freshman Hannah Spainhour powered a kick on an assist from Madison Mendenhall with 8:43 showing on the clock for the last goal of the night.

The Wildcats finished with 33 shots on goal to the Sauras 11. South fought back in the second half and on the offensive side of the ball added 10 shots at the net.

South goalie Summer Coats finished with 11 saves for the Sauras including eight corner kick attempts. Lizzy Luzzi and freshman Emma Santoro combined for seven saves for the Wildcats.

Freshman phenom Evan O’Leary, who leads her team with seven goals this season, was held to two shots on goal for the Sauras. Harris tallied two goals and assists for the Wildcats, while Marcelli, Bates, and Spainhour scored a goal each. Hawkins, Mendenhall and Bates had assists during the contest.

West Stokes improves to 6-3 on the season, while the Sauras fall to 3-4. The Wildcats will host WPAC member Carver (0-1) on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while South Stokes will travel to Mount Airy (4-3) in a Northwest 1A Conference matchup.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

West Stokes Eugenia Marcelli and South Stokes Lilly Weaver fight for the ball during a match on Thursday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_WS-Soccer-Eugenia-Marcelli-SS-Lilly-Weaver.jpg West Stokes Eugenia Marcelli and South Stokes Lilly Weaver fight for the ball during a match on Thursday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Wildcat defender Tiril Olsen guards South Stokes Evan O’Leary during their game on Thursday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_WS-Soccer-Tiril-Olsen-SS-Evan-OLearly-MM-2.jpg Wildcat defender Tiril Olsen guards South Stokes Evan O’Leary during their game on Thursday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News South Stokes goalie Summer Coats saves one of her 11 during the game against West. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_SS-Soccer-Summer-Coats-MM.jpg South Stokes goalie Summer Coats saves one of her 11 during the game against West. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Freshman Hannah Spainhour added one goal against South Stokes on Thursday for the Wildcats. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_WS-Soccer-Hannah-Spainhour-MM-2.jpg Freshman Hannah Spainhour added one goal against South Stokes on Thursday for the Wildcats. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News