The ladies basketball teams in Stokes County didn’t win a conference championship or extend their season to the state playoffs, but they did make great strides. North, South and West all welcomed new head coaches to their respected programs. Scott Smith took over at North, while Rodney Matthews coached South, and Dillon Bobbitt led West. The Wildcats improved from a 5-9 season to 12-9 and a fifth place finish in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference. The Vikings improved from the year before and completed a 9-16 overall record to make it to the semi-finals of the Northwest 1A Conference tournament, while the Sauras finished 7-18 and tied North for fourth place in their conference. The Stokes News along with the area high school coaches selected the 2017-18 girls basketball all-county team.

Five players from North Stokes were nominated and made all-county. Karley Jessup led her team by averaging 17.7 points a game with 3.2 assists. She was Northwest 1A all-conference. Sarah McBride also made all-conference and accumulated 5.8 points each game with 4.4 rebounds.

Leann Sessoms and Natalie Dodson were selected Northwest honorable mention for the Vikings. Sessoms scored 3.7 points and 3.8 rebounds a game, while Dodson recorded 4.4 and 2.6. Addie Bryant made the team with her defensive skills. She averaged 2.2 points each game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

West Stokes received four bids to the all-county team. Freshman Hannah Spainhour was selected WPAC all-conference with 10.2 points a game, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Exchange student Eugenia Marcelli completed a memorable season with the Wildcats by leading the team with 11.5 points a game and six rebounds, while making all-conference. Another freshman, Emma Santoro, made an impression by earning honorable mention and averaging 7.2 points and 5.7 rebounds. Rachel Delcamp returned to the Wildcats for her senior season and collected 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

South Stokes was in rebuilding mode with longtime coach Mitch Adams leaving, but Matthews proved to be a strong replacement with a young squad. Senior Ashley James led the Sauras with 11 points a game and 8 rebounds and was selected all-conference. Freshman Tatyana Childress and Maddie Shore made honorable mention all-conference. Childress averaged 12 points, five assists and five rebounds each game and Shore added nine points, three steals and shot 35 percent from the three-point range.

All three schools will return a core of athletes and will be able compete for top spots in their conferences.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Addie Bryant http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_NSWB-Addie-Bryant.jpg Addie Bryant Robert Money | The Stokes News Karley Jessup http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_NSWB-Karley-Jessup.jpg Karley Jessup Robert Money | The Stokes News Leann Sessoms http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_NSWB-Leann-Sessoms.jpg Leann Sessoms Robert Money | The Stokes News Natalie Dodson http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_NSWB-Natalie-Dodson.jpg Natalie Dodson Robert Money | The Stokes News Sarah McBride http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_NSWB-Sarah-McBride.jpg Sarah McBride Robert Money | The Stokes News Ashley James http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_SSWB-Ashley-James.jpg Ashley James Robert Money | The Stokes News Maddie Shore http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_SSWB-Maddie-Shore.jpg Maddie Shore Robert Money | The Stokes News Tatyana Childress http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_SSWB-Tatyana-Childress.jpg Tatyana Childress Robert Money | The Stokes News Emma Santoro http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_WS-Emma-Santoro.jpg Emma Santoro Robert Money | The Stokes News Eugenia Marcelli http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_WS-Eugenia-Marcelli.jpg Eugenia Marcelli Robert Money | The Stokes News Hannah Spainhour http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_WS-Hannah-Spainhour.jpg Hannah Spainhour Robert Money | The Stokes News Rachel Delcamp http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_WS-Rachel-Delcamp.jpg Rachel Delcamp Robert Money | The Stokes News