North Stokes hosts annual Mighty Viking Invitational

North Stokes hosted 24 different schools on Saturday for their annual Mighty Viking Invitational in track and field. All three Stokes County high schools participated in the event and the reining 1A NCHSAA State Champions, North Stokes girls’ team, placed third behind Page and T.W. Andrews. West Stokes came in eighth and the Sauras placed out of the top 20. In the boys’ competition the Wildcats finished seventh, South Stokes 11th and North Stokes 14th.

West Stokes Erin Duke and Dustin Blevins were the only two athletes that placed first in their events. Duke finished as the top runner in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:27.86, more than six seconds ahead of second place. Blevins had the longest triple jump with a distance of 42-0 feet.

Sophomore Abigail Hemric completed the 3200 meter run for the Vikings with a second place finish and a time of 12:39.04. The Wildcats Hunter Jackson placed fourth at 13:34.05. The only other second place finish for the county was West Stokes’ Laila McGee. She leaped 4-8 in the high jump, two feet behind winner Kathlyn Mauck of Mount Airy.

Third place finishers included South Stokes athletes Austin Harger (pole vault) and Elijah Dunn (discus throw). For North Stokes, Josie Stanberry and the 4×800 relay team placed third, while the 4×400 relay team of West Stokes and the Wildcats’ Adam Mayes (1600 meter run) did the same.

The Sauras also had a fourth and fifth place finish in the pole vault with Joseph Campbell jumping 8-6 and Bryson Autry 8-0. Maliya Wright came in fourth in the discus throw with a distance of 82-03.

Junior Jacob McGee of North Stokes had a strong run and completed the 1600 meter in fifth place with a time of 4:54.83. Freshman Rachel Overby also placed fifth with a time of 2:47.92 in the 800 meter run.

North and West Stokes will be back in action on Thursday. The Vikings will host Forsyth Country Day and Millennium Charter School, while the Wildcats will travel to Surry Central for a Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference meet. The Sauras will host McMichael and Millennium Charter School on Tuesday, April 3.

Sophomore Abigail Hemric placed second in the 3200 meter run for the Vikings. North Stokes Jacob McGee finished fifth in the 1600 meter run. Jadyn Hicks finished seventh in the 100 meter hurdles with a personal best time of 19:46. Joseph Campbell finished fourth in the pole vault with a jump of 8-6. Dustin Blevins ran on the relay team for West Stokes, but finished first in the triple jump with a distance 42 feet. West Stokes senior Caroline Pulliam placed 11th in the 1600 meter run out of 27 athletes.