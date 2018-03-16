Wildcats earn win against Sauras

West Stokes is on a three game win streak after defeating South Stokes 9-2 in Walnut Cove Thursday evening. The Wildcats defeated Starmount 9-8 in an extra inning and North Stokes in Danbury 2-1.

“I’m really proud of how hard our guys are competing right now,” said Wildcat coach Andrew O’Neal. “Our pitching has really cut back on walks and we’ve been working hard at the plate.”

West jumped on the board with three runs in the top of the first against the Sauras. Jacob Moore led the game off with a double and Tyler Little walked. Number three hitter, Jordan Smith reached on an error plating Mabe for the 1-0 lead. Landon Wilkins knocked in two more runs when he doubled to left field making the score 3-0 Cats. Sauras starting pitcher, Adam McMillian, struck out the next two batters and forced a ground ball from Kyan Pegram to end the inning.

The Wildcats tacked on another run in the top of the third when Smith singled with one out. He moved to second on a ground ball and then touched home plate on another error by the home team for a 4-0 advantage.

Sophomore Ricky Gonzales led the fourth inning for the Sauras with a single. He moved to second on a throwing error by the Wildcats’ pitcher and then scored on a grounder by cleanup hitter, Logan Bray.

The visitors put the game away in the sixth stanza when they tallied five more runs for a 9-1 edge. The bottom four of the Wildcats lineup all scored in the inning with two hits and two walks.

Gonzales scored the final run for the Sauras in the bottom of the sixth on two Wildcat errors.

“We have to cut down on giving other teams free opportunities with walks and errors in order to be successful against good teams like West,” said Saura coach Shane Worth. “We have to work harder in practice on eliminating the physical and mental mistakes that we’ve been making.”

Little got the win on the mound for West with three strikeouts, no walks, three hits and two unearned runs. Jordan Smith led the Wildcats at the plate with two hits, two runs, two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base. For the Sauras, Cody Mullins collected two hits and a stolen base, while Gonzales tallied both runs.

“Little has done a great job in his starts,” O’Neal said. “He’s locating well and forcing guys to hit the ball. He really competes with every batter. Logan (Griffith), Seth (Saunders), and (Matthew) Woody have also done a great job bridging and closing our last three games.”

West Stokes improves to 3-2 on the season, while South falls to 2-2. The Wildcats will play East Surry on Friday, while the Sauras will travel to Bishop McGuinness for a Northwest 1A Conference matchup.

