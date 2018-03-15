West Stokes senior Tyler Walker made his decision to attend Guilford College in the fall and play football for the Quakers.

“I’m really excited and happy to be playing for Guilford,” Walker said. “They were the first school to really reach out to me and coach (Hunter) English stayed in close contact. The school is small and reminds me of West Stokes. I really feel like this place is for me.”

The senior was chosen Western Piedmont Athletic 2A defensive conference player of the year this season. He is a three time all-conference player and was selected to the prestigious NC Preps 2A All-State team and All-Northwest. He accumulated 224 tackles this year, ranked third in the nation by Maxpreps.com, and held a record breaking 563 career tackles during his time at West Stokes. He tallied 46 tackles for a loss this season, another school record, and broke the single game mark in his last high school contest against East Duplin with 31 tackles. Walker finished second in career interceptions with seven and tied Tim O’Neal (2004) with eight career fumble recoveries.

“I’m proud of all of my records, but a part of me wants someone to break them,” Walker said with a smile. “Making all-state was my biggest goal I wanted to achieve before leaving school. Coach (Jimmy) Upchurch, coach (Chris) Nelson, my coaches with the Prowlers and Chestnut Grove prepared me for every award I’ve received. Without them and my teammates, it wouldn’t be possible.”

Walker is slated to play inside linebacker for the Quakers and will major in Biology.

“When we were looking for Ty, he really wanted to play inside and I think Guilford and the coaching staff was real intentional about recruiting him for that position,” Upchurch said. “He is everything you want in a football player. He has a great work ethic, morals, leadership, and is a terrific kid. If you ever wanted a perfect football player, Ty Walker is that person.”

Nelson, Walker’s position coach added, “My first meeting with him three years ago was impressive. I’ll never forget it. He looked me in the eyes, shook my hand firmly, and soaked it all in. You could see the confidence. He is a player that can’t be replaced.”

His parents, Travis and Tammy Walker of King are excited about his decision to stay close to home.

“Of course we’re happy about Ty playing four more years of football, but the thing that impressed us the most was the teacher to student ratio of 12:1. Ty’s education is important to us.”

Guilford College is a liberal arts college in Greensboro, North Carolina. Guilford has both traditional students and students who attend its Center for Continuing Education. The school was founded in 1837 by members of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). Guilford competes as an NCAA Division III as an Old Dominion Athletic Conference member.

West Stokes senior Tyler Walker alongside his family after signing a letter of intent to play college football at Guildford College in Greensboro. West Stokes senior Tyler Walker signed a letter of intent to play football for Guildford College.