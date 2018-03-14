All-county team named

Stokes County basketball teams each had successful seasons this year. West Stokes boys won the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference championship by going 11-1 and 20-8 overall. South Stokes finished second in the Northwest 1A Conference 7-3 and 20-8 in arguably the toughest conference in the state, which included Winston-Salem Prep, who went on to win the state championship. North Stokes began the season 10-1, but were plagued with injuries and finished with a 12-12 record. The Stokes News along with the area high school coaches selected the 2017-18 boys basketball all-county team.

Five players from South Stokes were nominated and made all-county. Senior Ben Bowen accumulated several team and conference awards. He was the conference player of the year runner-up, all-conference, made the first team all-district, and was selected to the Triad West all-star team. He averaged 24.1 points a game with 14.3 rebounds and 4.1 blocks.

Sauras sharp-shooter Brady Dudley made 66 three-pointers his senior season, averaged 14.1 points a game and was named Northwest all-conference.

Senior P.J. Samuels made the Northwest all-conference team with 10.6 points each game and 5.1 rebounds. The last two members to make all-county were junior Tyliq Hairston and senior Wesley Misenheimer. Both were all-conference honorable mentions and Misenheimer was selected to the Northwest all-tournament team.

Four athletes from West Stokes made all-county: Isaac and Noah Spainhour, Elan Muniz, and John Brooke. Isaac was selected WPAC all-conference, all-tournament, Frank Spencer all-tournament, and second team all-district. He led his team with 20.2 points per game with four assists and shot 78 percent from the free throw line.

Senior Noah Spainhour averaged 16.8 points per game and led the team in rebounding with 5.9. He earned all-conference, all-tournament, Frank Spencer all-tournament, and was named to the Triad west all-star roster.

Elan Muniz and senior captain John Brooke were selected all-county for their contributions this season. Muniz made an impressive 91 three-pointers and averaged 11.1 points per game.

North Stokes Layton Helm, sophomore Josh McQuinn and Michael Smith were chosen to represent North Stokes in the all-county team. Helms was named Northwest 1A honorable mention and averaged 8.2 points per game. McQuinn was also touted honorable mention. He paced his team in rebounds and tallied 9.7 points with multiple charges drawn on defense. Smith led the Vikings in scoring with 9.9 points a game and added four assists, two steals and 4.5 rebounds.

The Wildcats and Sauras were both eliminated in the third round of the NCHSSA state playoffs this year. West Stokes will return 10 lettermen and look to repeat as WPAC champions. The Sauras lose four starters and will begin rebuilding, while the Vikings return several key players to the lineup.

