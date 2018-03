Stokes County Sports Brief

Scores:

Mar. 8 – Thursday

South Stokes Baseball vs. Alleghany: Postponed (Snow)

South Stokes Softball @ Glenn: Lost 13-3

North Stokes Softball vs. Reagan: Won 15-2, JV Won 10-5

North Stokes Baseball @ East Wilkes: Won 8-6, JV Lost 10-0

North Stokes Track (Home): No Results

North Stokes Soccer @ Atkins: Lost 9-0

West Stokes Track @ Carver: Postponed

West Stokes Softball @ Forsyth Country Day: Won 15-0

West Stokes Men’s Lacrosse @ Grimsley: Lost 14-9

South Stokes Golf vs. Elkin @ Cedarbrook: No results

West Stokes Golf vs. non-conference @ Yadkin CC: No results

South Stokes Baseball @ Reagan: Lost 12-1

Mar. 9 – Friday

South Stokes Softball vs. East Surry: Lost 21-8

South Stokes Soccer vs. McMichael: Lost 3-2

North Stokes Baseball vs. West Stokes: WS won 2-1

North Stokes Soccer vs. North Forsyth: Lost 3-1

West Stokes Soccer vs. Southwest Guilford (Triad Cup) @ Bryan Park: Lost 1-0

West Stokes Women’s Lacrosse vs. North Davidson: Lost 18-2

West Stokes Men’s Lacrosse vs. Glenn: Won 18-2

Mar. 10 – Saturday

Nothing Scheduled

Mar. 12 – Monday

South Stokes Soccer @ Surry Central: Postponed (Snow)

North Stokes Golf @ Mount Airy: Postponed (Snow)

North Stokes Baseball vs. McMichael: Postponed (Snow)

North Stokes Soccer vs. Atkins: Postponed (Snow)

West Stokes Soccer @ North Surry: Postponed (Snow)

West Stokes Men’s Lacrosse vs. West Forsyth: Postponed (Snow)

Mar. 13 – Tuesday

South Stokes Baseball @ Bishop McGuinness: Postponed (Snow)

South Stokes Softball @ North Stokes: Postponed (Snow)

South Stokes Track vs. McMichael: Postponed (Snow)

North Stokes Soccer vs. Walkertown: Postponed (Snow)

West Stokes Track @ South Stokes vs. McMichael: Postponed (Snow)

West Stokes Softball @ Walkertown: Postponed (Snow)

West Stokes Golf vs. non-conference @ Cedarbrook: Postponed (Snow)

West Stokes Baseball @ East Surry: Postponed (Snow)

South Stokes Golf vs. Conference @ Cross Creek: Postponed (Snow)

Schedule

Mar. 15 – Thursday

North Stokes Soccer @ North Surry: 6 p.m.

North Stokes Track @ home: 4 p.m.

South Stokes Soccer @ Glenn: 6 p.m.

South Stokes Softball @ Reagan: 6 p.m.

South Stokes Golf vs. Conference @ Cross Creek: 4 p.m.

South Stokes Baseball vs. West Stokes: 4:30 p.m.

South Stokes Golf vs. West Stokes @ Pilot Knob: 4 p.m.

West Stokes Track @ Atkins: 4 p.m.

West Stokes Tennis @ North Surry: 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Softball vs. Carver: 4:30 p.m. (Double Header)

Mar. 16 – Friday

South Stokes Baseball @ Bishop McGuinness: 4:30 p.m.

South Stokes Softball vs. Forsyth Country Day: 6 p.m.

West Stokes Baseball @ East Surry: 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Soccer @ East Surry: 5 p.m.

West Stokes Men’s Lacrosse @ East Forsyth: 5:30 p.m.

West Stokes Softball vs. North Stokes: 5 p.m.

Mar. 17 – Saturday

North Stokes Track (Mighty Viking: South & West Stokes): 10 a.m.

North Stokes Baseball vs. Martinsville BB & T Field: 10 a.m.

South Stokes Baseball vs. Bishop McGuinness: 10 a.m.

West Stokes Baseball vs. McMichael @ South Stokes: 12 p.m.

Mar. 19 – Monday

West Stokes Softball @ Walkertown: 4:30 p.m.

South Stokes Baseball vs. Atkins: 6 p.m.

North Stokes Golf vs. South Stokes @ Hemlock: 4 p.m.

North Stokes Soccer @ North Forsyth: 6 p.m.

West Stokes Soccer @ Walkertown: 5:30 p.m.

West Stokes Women’s Lacrosse @ Reagan: 4:30 p.m.

Mar. 20 – Tuesday

South Stokes Baseball @ Mount Airy: 4 p.m.

South Stokes Soccer @ East Surry: 6 p.m.

North Stokes Softball vs. East Surry: 4:30 p.m.

North Stokes Baseball vs. Bishop McGuinness: 4 p.m.

West Stokes Tennis vs. Atkins: 4 p.m.

West Stokes Baseball vs. Walkertown: 4:30 p.m.

South Stokes Baseball @ Mount Airy: 4 p.m.

South Stokes Track vs. Starmount/Walkertown: 4 p.m.

Mar. 21 – Wednesday

South Stokes vs. Mount Airy: 4:30 p.m.

North Stokes Softball vs. Alleghany: 6 p.m.

West Stokes Softball @ East Surry: 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Soccer vs. Carver: 5:30 p.m.

West Stokes Men’s Lacrosse @ Bishop McGuinness: 6 p.m.

West Stokes Golf vs. Conference @ Pilot Knob: 4 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

West Stokes senior Tyler Little earned the win on the mound against North Stokes on Friday.

North Stokes Layton Helms talks with coaches between innings on Friday.

Junior Lora Wood bats for the Vikings against West Wilkes.

West Stokes sophomore Allison Mabe pitched her first career no-hitter against Forsyth Country Day.

Piney Grove Middle School cheerleaders won a CCA National Championship in Fayetteville, N.C. last week.