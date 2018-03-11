Vikings show great effort in loss

The Lady Vikings left it all on the field in a soccer battle against North Forsyth at home Friday night, but couldn’t overcome the 3A team and took a frustrating 3-1 loss. The ladies were missing a few of their players which required everyone on the roster to play two 40-minutes halves.

“It made it tough to play shorthanded tonight,” said Viking coach Michael Richardson. “I’m really proud of the girls and their effort. I thought everyone did their job and played to their ability. We are a young team with so many players not having played soccer before, but they’re starting to learn. Our defense was outstanding.”

North Forsyth took an early lead in the first 10 minutes of the game when Cristal Barrera scored her first of three goals. The visitors continued to pour on the pressure. Vikings goalie Addie Bryant made multiple saves and held North Forsyth to just 1-0 at the half.

“I knew we were tired,” Richardson said. “Our girls were all over the field. I told them if they had to take a break, do it on the offensive side. Don’t get beat down field and allow them to score. Just don’t quit on yourselves or the team.”

The green and white knotted the contest at one around the 30 minute mark of the second half on a penalty kick from Haley Cobbler.

North Forsyth countered with another goal from Barrera less than five minutes later. She added her third goal with three minutes left in the game for the final score.

As goalie, Bryant saved 15 shots from the opposing team. North Forsyth also outnumbered the Vikings in corner kicks 14 to one.

North Stokes falls to 0-4, while North Forsyth improved to 1-1 on the season. The Lady Vikings will host Atkins on Monday at 6 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

North Stokes goalie Addie Bryant made one of her 15 saves against North Forsyth. Robert Money | The Stokes News Viking coach Michael Richardson gives instruction to Morgan Mabe. Robert Money | The Stokes News Haley Cobbler scored the only goal for North Stokes on a penalty kick against North Forsyth. Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes Lady Vikings soccer huddle after their game against North Forsyth on Friday. Robert Money | The Stokes News