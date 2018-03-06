Perrell added to HPU soccer staff

Former West Stokes soccer player and Big South Attacking Player of the Year, Kelsey Perrell, was named assistant coach for High Point University.

“I am extremely excited about bringing Kelsey back to High Point as part of our staff,” said head coach Brandi Fontaine. ”Kelsey brings an incredible work ethic and a ton of passion into the world of coaching. She showed great leadership skills during her time here and I am looking forward to seeing how that carries over as she continues in her coaching career. I have no doubt that she will have a positive influence on our program.”

Perrell is one of the top goal-scorers in HPU history and served as team captain for the Panthers from 2013-16. She was named to the all-freshman team in 2013 before garnering three all-conference awards, culminating in Attacking Player of the Year honors in 2016.

She currently ranks third in school history with 56 points and 23 goals in her illustrious career after leading the team in scoring twice during her four years.

Since graduation last year with a degree in health and physical education, the King native has provided one-on-one workouts for local youth while also maintaining her training with aspirations of a pro career. Perrell has previously volunteered with Piedmont Triad FC and provided individual soccer lessons since 2012.

