Wildcats blank Sauras

South and West Stokes soccer teams renewed their annual rival game Friday night amid cold temperatures in Walnut Cove. The Lady Wildcats used three goals in the first half and fought off the Sauras for a 4-0 non-conference win.

The Wildcats kept pressure on the Sauras in the first half with 12 shots on goal. On the fourth kick of the night, junior Eugenia Marcelli found the back of the net with an assist from senior Allie Hawkins at the 26:08 mark on a header from a corner kick.

Almost 13 minutes later, the Lady Wildcats took a 2-0 edge when Anna Bates scored her first of three goals with an assist from Micah Harris on the damp field.

West scored their final goal of the first 40 minutes when Hawkins found Mabe with 5:23 left before the break on a throw-in.

South Stokes only managed three shots on goal in the first half with freshman goal keeper, Emma Santoro getting saves on all three kicks for the Cats.

The Sauras defense only allowed the Wildcats one goal off of five shots in the final period. They proved to be more aggressive on the offensive side with nine shots at new goalie Lizzy Luzzi. West managed to score with 20:24 left in the game when Mabe recorded a hat trick on an assist from Tiril Olsen.

South goalie Summer Coats added 13 saves and the duo of Santoro and Luzzi tallied 12 for West.

Bates led scoring for the Lady Cats with three goals against eight attempts. Marcelli tallied one goal, while Hawkins added two assists and Harris one. Sauras Madison Green contributed four shots on goal with three inside the penalty box, but couldn’t score. West had five corner kicks to the Sauras four.

West Stokes improves to 2-0 on the season after they beat South Stokes and East Surry 9-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Sauras drop to 1-1 with their first win coming against Trinity on Wednesday 6-2.

The Wildcats next game will be in the Triad Cup on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. South will travel to Trinity on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

South Stokes Madison Green kicks the ball away from the net on Friday against West Stokes. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_SS-Soccer-Madison-Green-CL.jpg South Stokes Madison Green kicks the ball away from the net on Friday against West Stokes. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Freshman Heidi Lance takes control of the ball as Saura captain Mary Weaver looks on. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_SS-Soccer-Heidi-Lance-Mary-Weaver-CL.jpg Freshman Heidi Lance takes control of the ball as Saura captain Mary Weaver looks on. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Wildcat Tiril Olsen tallied an assist in the game against South Stokes on Friday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_WS-Soccer-Tiril-Olsen-CL.jpg Wildcat Tiril Olsen tallied an assist in the game against South Stokes on Friday. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News West Stokes Micah Harris pulls away from the Sauras Evan O’Leaary on Friday night. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_WS-Soccer-Micha-Harris-SS-Evan-OLeaary-CL.jpg West Stokes Micah Harris pulls away from the Sauras Evan O’Leaary on Friday night. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News