Lady Wildcats defeat Sauras 10-0

It’s been since May 10, 2016 that West Stokes softball program has beaten rival South Stokes, but that changed Friday night when the Lady Wildcats ran away with a 10-0 win in a five inning mercy rule.

“We struggled some early against Raegan (Badgett), but were able to start hitting the ball the second time through the lineup,” said Wildcat coach Jordan Stevens. “We were aggressive at the plate and played error free softball. After Allison (Mabe) got through the first inning, she found her rhythm and hit her spots. She pitched well.”

Mabe missed the strike zone in the opening frame by allowing three walks and loaded the bases with two outs. She struck out Saura Sarah Birkholz to end the potential threat.

The Wildcats put two runners on base in the bottom half of the first when senior Mackenzie Parker singled with two outs. Faye Lawson reached on a throwing error by the visitor’s shortstop putting Parker on third and herself on second. Mabe grounded out and the game remained scoreless.

In the bottom half of the second inning, West plated five runs. Leadoff hitter, Hannah Woody singled and then stole second base. Cherdian Joyce reached on a fielder’s choice, but a throwing error by the third baseman allowed Woody to score. Parker doubled plating Joyce and then Lawson singled giving the Wildcats a 3-0 advantage. Mabe sacrificed Lawson to third and then senior Rachel Delcamp walked. Both players scored on freshman Torrie Tucker’s first career hit and double to finish the inning 5-0.

“We are very young this year with six freshmen and only two seniors and one junior,” said Saura coach Rick McHone. “We have some potential this season. They’re a good group of coachable girls that want to play. We’re going to keep working and see what happens.”

Mabe struck out two more batters in the fourth inning and the Wildcats added four insurance runs in the bottom half including Parker’s first homerun of the year. West scored another run with one out in the fifth to close out the game.

Leading the Wildcats at the plate was Parker with three hits, a double, a homerun and three RBI’s. Tucker added two doubles, a walk and two RBI’s in her West Stokes debut. Shore paced the Sauras with two hits, a double and a walk.

Mabe faced 21 batters, striking out 11 of them and gave up five walks with no runs on two hits. Badgett gave up 10 runs, eight earned, 12 hits, two strikeouts and three walks.

West Stokes (1-0) will host their first WPAC conference game on Monday when they play Walkertown (1-0) at 6 p.m. The JV team will play before varsity at 4:30 p.m. South Stokes (0-1) will travel to Glenn 4A (2-0) on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Maddie Shore reached base three times for the Sauras. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_SS-Maddie-Shore-WS-Abigail-Gordon.jpg Maddie Shore reached base three times for the Sauras. Robert Money | The Stokes News Leadoff hitter Anna McKenzie attempts a bunt for the Sauras. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_SS-Softball-Anna-Mckenzie.jpg Leadoff hitter Anna McKenzie attempts a bunt for the Sauras. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes pitcher Raegan Badgett starts her second consecutive season on the mound. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_SS-Softball-Raegan-Badgett.jpg South Stokes pitcher Raegan Badgett starts her second consecutive season on the mound. Robert Money | The Stokes News Sophomore Allison Mabe had 11 strikeouts against rival South Stokes on Friday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_WS-Softball-Allison-Mabe.jpg Sophomore Allison Mabe had 11 strikeouts against rival South Stokes on Friday. Robert Money | The Stokes News Freshman Torrie Tucker added two doubles, a walk and two RBI’s in the Wildcat debut. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_WS-Softball-Torrie-Tucker.jpg Freshman Torrie Tucker added two doubles, a walk and two RBI’s in the Wildcat debut. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes senior Mackenzie Parker hits her first homerun of the season against rival South Stokes. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_WS-Softball-Mackenzie-Parker.jpg West Stokes senior Mackenzie Parker hits her first homerun of the season against rival South Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News