Vikings plan to go far this season

North Stokes softball program is gearing up for another successful season. The team recently played three scrimmages at Central Davidson and although no score was kept, Vikings coach Jeff Frye believed the ladies fared well against Southwestern Randolph, Southern Guilford and the Spartans.

“I like playing scrimmage games before the season starts so we can see what we need to work on, good or bad. Everyone batted and our bats were on fire. Our defense was good and I thought Autumn Martin and Sierra Hubbard played well. I saw some really good things.”

The Vikings return eight players from last year’s roster that finished 19-5 overall and second place in the Northwest 1A Conference behind East Surry. The ladies were ranked 13th in the state by Maxpreps.com. Fighting through six different injuries last season, North was able to compete and play with their third and fourth string pitchers before losing 11-8 to Lincoln Charter in the second round of the state 1A playoffs.

“Last year was crazy with injuries,” Frye said. “Our players grew up last season. We have the talent to win a state championship this year and that’s always our goal. We just need to come together, play well and believe in each other.”

North is a young team with only one senior, Sarah McBride. The roster will include three juniors and the rest freshmen and sophomores.

The Northwest Conference, which has six teams, is down to only three league squads in softball. Mount Airy, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy and Bishop McGuinness aren’t expected to field teams, which leaves North, East Surry and new conference member, South Stokes. Each team will play three times against one another. Potentially, two of the three teams will make the 1A playoffs because of the new 48 bracket system.

“With only having three teams this year, the games become even more important,” Frye said. “We finish third and we could be sitting at home during the playoffs.”

Members of the this year’s team are: Reid Hawkins, Kelsey Hawkins, Sydney Mabe, Angelina Tucker, Haleigh Stevens, Sarah McBride, Brianna Lester, Sierra Hubbard, Lora Wood, Alee Boles, Magan Bibee, Autumn Martin, Elizabeth McBride, and Carley Gravely.

Alee Boles bats in North Stokes recent scrimmage. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_NS-Softball-Allee-Boles.jpg Alee Boles bats in North Stokes recent scrimmage. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Pitcher Brianna Lester is expected to make a strong impact this season. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_NS-Softball-Bri-Lester.jpg Pitcher Brianna Lester is expected to make a strong impact this season. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Carley Gravely makes her way to first base at a recent scrimmage. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_NS-Softball-Carley-Gravely.jpg Carley Gravely makes her way to first base at a recent scrimmage. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Haleigh Stevens plays the infield for North Stokes in a scrimmage at Central Davidson. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_NS-Softball-Haleigh-Stevens.jpg Haleigh Stevens plays the infield for North Stokes in a scrimmage at Central Davidson. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News First baseman Lora Wood stretches to get the out. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_NS-Softball-Lora-Beth-Wood.jpg First baseman Lora Wood stretches to get the out. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Senior Sara McBride bats for North Stokes. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_NS-Softball-Sarah-McBride.jpg Senior Sara McBride bats for North Stokes. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Sydney Mabe settles in as catcher for the Lady Vikings at a recent scrimmage. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_NS-Softball-Sydney-Mabe.jpg Sydney Mabe settles in as catcher for the Lady Vikings at a recent scrimmage. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News North Stokes softball recently played three scrimmages in preparation for regular season games beginning this week. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_NS-Softball-team.jpg North Stokes softball recently played three scrimmages in preparation for regular season games beginning this week. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News