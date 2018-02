Stokes County Sports Brief

Scores:

Feb. 19 – Monday

Nothing Scheduled

Feb. 20 – Tuesday

South Stokes Boys Basketball vs. Nantahala (1st Rd. State 1A Playoffs) – Won 73-28.

West Stokes Boys Basketball vs. Smokey Mtn. (1st Rd. State 2A Playoffs) – Won 95-67

Feb. 21 – Wednesday

West Stokes Baseball @ Parkland (Scrimmage) – No Score

Feb. 22 – Thursday

South Stokes Boys Basketball @ Hiwassee Dam (2nd Rd. State 1A Playoffs) – Won 77-40

West Stokes Boys Basketball vs. T.Wingate Andrews (2nd Rd. State 2A Playoffs) – Won 64-45

South Stokes Soccer @ North Iredell (Scrimmage) – No Score

North Stokes Soccer vs. Patrick County (Scrimmage) – No Score

Feb. 23 – Friday

Nothing Scheduled

Feb. 24 – Saturday

South Stokes Boys Basketball @ Winston-Salem Prep. (3rd Rd. State 1A Playoffs) – Lost 71-60

West Stokes Boys Basketball @ Forest Hill (3rd Rd. State 2A Playoffs) – Lost 64-48

North Stokes, South Stokes,West Stokes Softball @ North Davidson Super Scrimmage: No Scores

Feb. 26 – Monday

Nothing Scheduled

Feb. 27 – Tuesday

Nothing Scheduled

Schedule

Feb. 28 – Wednesday

South Stokes Baseball @ West Stokes: 4:30 p.m.

South Stokes Softball vs. Reagan: 6 p.m.

South Stokes Soccer vs. Trinity: 6 p.m.

North Stokes Softball @ West Wilkes: 4:30 p.m.

North Stokes Baseball vs. Alleghany: 4 p.m.

North Stokes Soccer @ Walkertown: 6 p.m.

West Stokes Soccer vs. East Surry: 5 p.m.

Mar. 1 – Thursday

North Stokes Baseball vs. East Wilkes: 4 p.m.

North Stokes Soccer vs. North Surry: 6 p.m.

West Stokes Tennis @ East Surry: 4 p.m.

West Stokes Baseball vs. East Surry: 4:30 p.m.

South Stokes Golf @ Hemlock vs. McMichael: 4 p.m.

Mar. 2 – Friday

South Stokes Baseball @ North Forsyth: 4:30 p.m.

South Stokes Softball @ West Stokes: 6 p.m.

North Stokes Softball @ East Surry: 4:30 p.m.

North Stokes Soccer @ North Wilkes: 6 p.m.

West Stokes Soccer @ South Stokes: 5:30 p.m.

West Stokes Men’s Lacrosse @ West Forsyth: 5:30 p.m.

West Stokes Women’s Lacrosse@ North Davidson: 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 3 – Saturday

North Stokes Baseball vs. Ash County: 10 a.m.

West Stokes Softball @ Oak Grove: 12 p.m.

West Stokes Baseball vs. Reagan: 12 p.m.

Mar. 5 – Monday

South Stokes Golf @ Deep Springs vs. McMichael: 4 p.m.

West Stokes Tennis vs. East Surry: 4:30 p.m.

West Stokes Soccer @ Bryan Park vs. Page: 7 p.m.

West Stokes Women’s Lacrosse vs. Davie: 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 6 – Tuesday

South Stokes Soccer @ Trinity: 6 p.m.

North Stokes Soccer vs. North Wilkes: 6 p.m.

West Stokes Tennis @ Walkertown: 4 p.m.

West Stokes Men’s Lacrosse @ Western Alamance: 6 p.m.

West Stokes Golf @ Pilot Knob vs. Non-conference: 4 p.m.

West Stokes Baseball vs. North Stokes: 4:30 p.m.

Mar. 7 – Wednesday

South Stokes Baseball vs. North Forsyth: 4 p.m.

West Stokes Softball vs. East Forsyth: 5 p.m.

West Stokes Soccer @ Bryan Park (Triad Cup): 5 p.m.

West Stokes Golf @ Yadkin Country Club vs. non-conference: 4 p.m.

West Stokes Baseball vs. Starmount: 4:30 p.m.

South Stokes Saura fans support their basketball team during the third round of the state 1A playoffs.

South Stokes Saura fans support their basketball team during the third round of the state 1A playoffs.

West Stokes cheerleaders perform during a timeout.

West Stokes cheerleaders perform during a timeout.

South Stokes cheerleaders form a pyramid during third round basketball action on Saturday.

South Stokes cheerleaders form a pyramid during third round basketball action on Saturday.

South Stokes seniors end their impressive 20-win season.