West Stokes rolling on

West Stokes punched their ticket to the third round of the state playoffs, a feat that hasn’t been done since the 2012-13 basketball season, on Thursday evening after defeating T.W. Andrews of High Point 64-45 at home.

“I was really pleased with the way we came out and played,” said Wildcat coach Dan Spainhour. “We were pretty good defensively the whole night except when they threw in a couple of three-pointers.”

West spurted to a 22-3 lead after one quarter by making five baskets from behind the arch with three coming from sophomore Elan Muniz.

The Red Raiders played better to start the second stanza by reeling off a 10-2 run to close the gap 24-13 with 3:34 left before the half.

“We had a little stretch where the pressure got us, but we are still working our way through that,” the coach said. “When the pressure comes as a surprise, sometimes we get surprised, so that’s the reason we had the timeouts to settle our guys down.”

After a quick word from his coach, senior Noah Spainhour made back-to-back buckets and brother Isaac helped extend his team’s lead. Andrews’ Jenovah McKiver hit a three-pointer at the buzzer for a 31-16 Wildcat halftime advantage.

The Wildcats made another strong push in the third quarter and led 43-24. The Red Raiders responded by hitting three buckets from behind the three-point line. West Stokes junior Tyler Smith sunk a basket with eight seconds left in the period to give the Cats a 53-35 lead moving into the fourth.

Andrews cut the score to 14 points with six minutes left in the contest, but Muniz and Isaac Spainhour closed the game by hitting consecutive three-pointers and the Wildcats controlled the ball until the end.

“I told them in the championship game against Walkertown every time we would do something, Walkertown answered and tonight every time they did something, we answered,” coach Spainhour said. “We made big plays and we’re getting better. Our sophomores are getting better and Noah gives us the satiability we need. They are a solid team and I thought we did a good job on the boards. It’s nice to be playing in the third round.”

Isaac Spainhour led the Wildcats with 24 points and Muniz chipped in 20. Noah Spainhour was two rebounds away from a triple double with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists. McKiver added 12 points for the Red Raiders.

West Stokes improves to 20-7 and will face number two seed Forest Hill (25-2) in the third round of the state playoffs at the Yellow Jackets home gym on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Wildcat coach Dan Spainhour hugs Tyler Smith after the state playoff game against T.W. Andrews. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WSBB-Dan-Spainhour-MM-1.jpg Wildcat coach Dan Spainhour hugs Tyler Smith after the state playoff game against T.W. Andrews. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Elan Muniz fights off defender Malik Brown of H.P. Andrews. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WSBB-Elan-Muniz-MM-1.jpg Elan Muniz fights off defender Malik Brown of H.P. Andrews. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Longtime Wildcat assistant Forrest Munden objects to a call on Thursday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WSBB-Forrest-Munden-MM.jpg Longtime Wildcat assistant Forrest Munden objects to a call on Thursday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Isaac Spainhour scores two of his game high 24 points for the Wildcats against the Red Raiders. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WSBB-Isaac-Spainhour-MM-3.jpg Isaac Spainhour scores two of his game high 24 points for the Wildcats against the Red Raiders. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Senior John Brooke sets a screen for Noah Spainhour on Thursday for the Wildcats. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WSBB-John-Brooke-MM-1.jpg Senior John Brooke sets a screen for Noah Spainhour on Thursday for the Wildcats. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Noah Spainhour goes up against Red Raider Avery Jones in the second round of the state 2A playoffs on Thursday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WSBB-Noah-Spainhour-MM-1.jpg Noah Spainhour goes up against Red Raider Avery Jones in the second round of the state 2A playoffs on Thursday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Junior Tyler Smith scores two points for the Wildcats as the third quarter came to a close. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WSBB-Tyler-Smith-MM.jpg Junior Tyler Smith scores two points for the Wildcats as the third quarter came to a close. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News