Wehr signs with High Point University

West Stokes senior Zoe Wehr verbally committed to play soccer at High Point University back in January of 2017, but recently signed her national letter of intent.

“It feels really good to finally sign,” Wehr said. “I’ve been looking forward to it. The campus is beautiful and they have what I want to major in. It’s a perfect fit.”

Several schools recruited Wehr, but it was High Point who showed the most interest when they watched her play in Florida during a showcase tournament with her travel team, the ECNL Fusion, under the direction of coach Chad Heinicke.

Wehr helped lead the Lady Wildcats to an appearance in the 2017 NCHSAA State 2A soccer finals and was named Western Piedmont Athletic Conference offense player of the year. She has scored 106 career goals with 38 assists and has been all-conference her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. Wehr was named all-region all three years as well, and made all-state as a junior. Her teams have won two WPAC championships during her time at West Stokes.

“Zoe is an extremely dangerous striker and we’re excited about her senior year,” said Wildcat coach Chris Manley. “She enables us to play a certain style of play because she is so dangerous in scoring. We are happy with her choice of High Point University and she will be hard to replace. I have thoroughly enjoyed coaching her.”

Wehr is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Mu Alpha Theta. She plans to major in exercise science while attending High Point University.

She is the daughter of Kam and Sean Wehr of King.

“I’m very proud of her and the accomplishments she’s achieved,” her mother said. “It has been a goal of hers from an early age to play soccer in college. She has worked very hard for this.”

High Point University is a private liberal arts university in High Point, North Carolina and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church. It was founded as High Point College in 1924 and became a university in October 1991. They have a total enrollment of 4,573 and are a member of the NCAA Division 1 – Big South.

West Stokes senior Zoe Wehr with mom, Kam Wehr, after signing a letter of intent to play soccer for High Point University. Zoe Wehr with her mother, Kam Wehr, coaches Chris Manley and Kelsey Perrell and principal Kevin Spainhour as she signed to play soccer for High Point University next season.