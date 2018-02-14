Wildcats close regular season

West Stokes closed out their Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference championship season with a 60-34 blowout win over Surry Central on Friday night.

“I thought we played very well from the outset tonight,” said Wildcat coach Dan Spainhour. “Isaac (Spainhour) was terrific and Kelin (Parsons) continues to improve. Tyler Smith did a good job for us inside the paint.”

The Wildcats jumped on the Eagles from the first quarter. Sophomore Elan Muniz hit two three-pointers and Isaac Spainhour scored eight points to gain an 18-6 advantage after the first eight minutes.

Isaac Spainhour continued his hot shooting in the second period by scoring 11 of the Wildcats 13 points pushing his team to 31-14 at the break.

“We were tough to score against tonight,” the coach said. “Other than a couple of breakdowns we were pretty solid on the defensive end.”

West extended their lead in the third quarter to 46-27 and then put the game away in the fourth on a 12-1 run for the final score.

Isaac Spainhour tallied 26 points, Parsons added nine points and nine rebounds. Brandon Norman led the Eagles with 14 points.

The Wildcats finished the regular season 17-6 overall and 11-1 in WPAC play. West will play the winner of the Carver and North Surry game on Wednesday night at Surry Central in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

Lady Wildcats fall in overtime

West Stokes ladies team needed a win against Surry Central to stay in the hunt for a NCHSAA 2A playoff spot, but a 49-47 overtime loss to the Eagles could end their season with a bad taste in their mouths.

“We played well, but just have to finish games,” said Wildcat coach Dillon Bobbitt. “I thought Emma (Santoro) and Rachel (Delcamp) did well against their big people. We just needed to limit our empty possessions and win the rebound battle and we did that some tonight. We need to continue to fine tune our system play.”

The Wildcats began the game on a 10-2 run behind Eugenia Marcelli’s eight points. The Eagles cut the score to three points, but Santoro added a bucket at the end of the quarter for a 14-9 lead.

Surry Central’s defense held the Lady Cats to only five points in the second period and that enabled them to close the score to a 19-17 deficit at half.

The visitors jumped back ahead in the third quarter by outscoring the Eagles 10-2 to close out the period behind the play of freshman Hannah Spainhour and extended their advantage to 33-24.

Surry Central used missed opportunities at the free throw line allowing the home team to knot the score at 40 as regulation ended.

The Lady Wildcats missed five opportunities from the charity stripe, but even with the misses, West had their chances. Spainhour tied the game at 47 and Clair Via sunk two free throws to give the home team a 49-47 lead with less than 15 seconds in the game. The Wildcats raced down court and Santoro’s shot rolled off the side of the rim as time expired for a chance to go to another overtime.

On Monday, the Lady Cats had another opportunity to beat the Eagles and advance to the semifinals of the conference tournament, but another two point loss (43-41) might have ended the Wildcats season.

Marcelli led the Wildcats with 14 points and Spainhour added 13. Santoro scored seven points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Friday’s game. Via led the Eagles with 12 points.

West Stokes falls to 12-9 overall and 5-7 in conference play. The Eagles improve to 16-9 and 6-6. The Wildcats have completed the regular season and are now waiting on the outside shot that they could get in the state 2A playoffs as a wildcard.

Kelin Parsons grabs one of his nine rebounds and puts it back up against the Eagles. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WSBB-Kelin-Parsons-MM-1.jpg Kelin Parsons grabs one of his nine rebounds and puts it back up against the Eagles. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes Eugenia Marcelli drives to the basket against Surry Central on Friday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WSWB-Eugenia-Marcelli-MM.jpg West Stokes Eugenia Marcelli drives to the basket against Surry Central on Friday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Freshman Emma Santoro tries to get inside position for the Wildcats against Surry Central on Friday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WSWB-Emma-Santoro-MM-1.jpg Freshman Emma Santoro tries to get inside position for the Wildcats against Surry Central on Friday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News First year coach Dillon Bobbitt had coached the Lady Wildcats to a 12-9 record. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WSWB-Dillon-Bobbitt-MM.jpg First year coach Dillon Bobbitt had coached the Lady Wildcats to a 12-9 record. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Sophomore Isaac Spainhour scores two of his 26 points against Surry Central on Friday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_WSBB-Isaac-Spainhour-MM-1.jpg Sophomore Isaac Spainhour scores two of his 26 points against Surry Central on Friday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News